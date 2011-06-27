Used 2004 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
a truly underrated car
Being a BMW lover for years I must say this truck impresses me because of its handleing and manuvering in emergency situations, its comfort surpasses all styling in and out could not be better, I have a family of 5 and I am a trucker therefore i love driving always. on road trips this truck is the best purchase ever, and dont worry about fuel because if you have a mini cooper and the price goes to $10 gal we would still be buying it.
Big Power, Big Room and Big Style.
Overall it is simply the most powerful, best looking and most roomy SUV in its class.....and that alone is saying a mouthful. Sure the interior is a little cheap, but you cant have everything. Bold bodacious styling, all aluminum DOHC V8 that will dust a hemi, and a huge, roomy and comfortable interior. Nissan spent the money where it counts in my book. Compared to where GM, Ford, Toyota, etc., etc. spent their money....I would go with the Armada any day. With that said, I did have to replace the front brakes. I got online, found some slotted rotors and ceramic pads, and fixed the problem permanently myself for about $300. I didn't fool around with the dealer's poor service.
Best hauler
I bought my Armada new and have been hauling 3000-8000 pound loads bi-weekly for the first 4.5 years. Only have done scheduled maintenance and replaced the front brake pads at 90,000 miles and have replaced 2 sets of tires. This is the best truck/suv I have ever owned. I live in minnesota and this truck starts in below zero temp every time. I now have a 125,000 miles and it runs like a top. It also looks brand new. In the past I have killed ford f150's and chevy 1/2 and 3/4 tons with all the hauling I do. This truck has out preformed all others I have owned. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable suv. I still have the original back brake pads and will probably get 10- 15k miles
I love it!!
I purchased this vehicle after trading my Infiniti SUV, although a little skeptical, I was instantly impressed. I have been driving it for almost 2 years, I don't hear a rattle. There was a recall issue with the brakes, dealership repaired n/c, no problem. More recently DVD system compartment rattle was also repaired and replaced by dealer. Comfortable seating for extra large adults. Roomy and attractive.
Great but............
I enjoy driving this truck ( I do mean truck because this vehicle rides nothing like the Tahoe we owned just before purchasing the Armada) Additionally, Nissan needs to pay attention to the details like brakes that squeak, DVD rattles, and tail gates that fail to operate correctly. Besides that the vehicle has performed well.
