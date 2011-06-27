Used 2014 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love this car
I have owned many cars in the past including last a 2010 Acura TL. After renting a Nissan Altima and driving it round trip over 1200 miles for a trip I was sold and got rid of my Acura and brought the 2014 Nissan Altima S with the Sport Value Package. I absolutely love the gas mileage I get from it I easily go all highway driving over 600 miles before needing gas and the features are great for me not too many not too few features. I think it has a great ride and looks impressive. I get lots of comments on it and so far after purchasing it in mid September I have only had oil changes necessary and anticipate no problems in the future.
The Best Car I have ever owned
This is a fantastic car , I opted to get the 3.5 SV mainly due to the performance . It is extremely fast for a sedan and extremely fuel Efficient . Slow down the RPM to about 68 on HWY and I consistently get 36 MPG, Brim to Brim fill up , Go about 75 and it will go down to the original specs which is 31 MPG. I use only synthetic oil in all my cars . For Texas hwy it is a fantastic car , quiet and Luxury. I also have Lexus and it is to me a bit better than my 4 year old Lexus which I paid a lot more for. Nissan CVT is considered the best of all Car makers . I prefer Cloth interior , not a big fan of leather . The car is Super quiet and is the best car I have ever owned , beat all
..."Surprisingly sporty"...
I don't know what other shoppers should know about this car,it gets down to their personal needs and choices. For my-self I've had this Altima for three months now and am very pleased with it. I bought it used at 15 months of useage from a national car rental agency and saved $2700 compared to the going market price.On top of the balance of factory warranty the rental agency had their own 12month or 12 thousand mile warranty and a policy of replacing brakes and tires with more than 30% wear,so I got new tires and brakes for the price.I had concerns coming from a Maxima and a 6 cylinder engine but my fears were put to rest after finding out how fast the 4 cylinder engine can be.The front seats are very comfortable from the moment you sit on them and you can drive a long distance and arrive feeling as comfortable as when you started.Back seat leg room is excellent and the seats are as comfortable too.The handling is better than I expected with little lean during corners and the average lumps and bumps on urban roads rarely intrude into the cabin.The steering was a real pleasant surprise with a nice feel on the road and nicely weighted without being too soft or over assisted.The cvt does take some getting used to.Under normal loads it acts like a traditional automatic in its sound and feel;but under a heavy foot the engine races ahead and the rest of the car plays catch up.Hit the power button and the cvt drops out of its normal over drive mode and the car becomes surprisingly fast in acceleration.For my-self the only negative is the 'goose neck' trunk hinges.They're too intrusive and have the potential of being luggage crushers.The trunk is spacious but would benefit from the newer type hinges that are shaped like an X and don't go inside the trunk.My favourite feature is the fuel economy:..I'm averaging 33 miles per gallon tooling around town so am waiting to see how good the highway economy is.If the Altima is like other Japanese cars I've owned it will prove reliable with a cost effective ownership and again I'm tickled pink with the fuel economy...I'm now at 15 months of ownership and over still pleased with my choice of vehicle.Four months ago the trans mission started acting rough which meant a visit to the dealership.End result was a new replacement transmission with the latest factory computer codes.The car had been an ex-rental vehicle and given the many different driving styles(or lack of) the transmission failed.To my good fortune I was covered by the balance of the original factory warranty and didn't have to pay a penny.Since then all has been well and I've adapted to how a cvt works and really appreciate its efficiency and the excellent fuel economy it provides.The largest out of pocket expense has been a purchase of a wax and polish kit which I had applied by a local detail shop.I have never seen a car with such a lustrous shine and if the claim of the company holds true I can look forward to five years of no elbow grease from myself in keeping the shine.So far it has come through different types of weather and not a blemish anywhere.My only regret with the Altima is had I waited a few months I could have had one with the rear view back-up camera and screen.Like the looks,stylish with out being extreme, the engineering content,the driving comfort and dynamics,and as said before,the fuel economy.These are very good cars...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 Pearl white Altima
Love this car. Smooth, quiet and a good quality car for the money. Traded in a 2014 Honda CRV for a 2014 Altima SV. Getting better gas mileage and a smoother ride. Have noticed that noise when accelerating that everyone is talking about. It does not bother me though after all I am coming out of a noisy SUV.
2 years later
I bought my 2014 Altima in September, 2013. I heard of all of the horror stories about the 2013 models so I decided to wait. AM I GLAD I DID! This car is amazing and has never let me down. In 2 years and 30.000 miles later, it has taken me to and from work and school, Orlando on multiple occasions (I live in Miami), Georgia, key west, and up to to Illinois. This car excels in long distance trips. The highest I have for a full tank of gas was 615 miles, that's amazing! The ride is always smooth and you can't go wrong with the blue tooth streaming. It can be a little sluggish(especially the 2.4L engine) but put the car into sport mode and it has a little more pick up. (You're not driving a sport car so don't expect it to take off quickly.) It is a great family car and once you fold the seats down, you can stuff that car full with stuff. (It has helped me and my friends move) I do receive complements on my car all time, especially with it being red. Also you have to love the remote start on those hot summer days. It cools the car right off by the time I get in it. This car is very safe! I have had a number of occasions where people cut right in Front of me and the car will come to a complete stop very fast. (Going under 40 mph of course) Earlier in the year I was involved in a 4 car pile up. My car was number 3 of 4. I have to say I got rear ended fairly hard, and I had the break pedal to the floor but still ended up tapping the car in front of me. When the car that rear ended me backed up, there were only a few minor starches on it! The only problem I did have was the passenger airbag sensor did not work until I took it in to get it repaired. Now no car is perfect so here are some down falls to this car. If you are only driving city, like I do, the gas mileage is terrible. Currently I'm averaging 18 mpg. But usually I average 22 mpg in the city. If you barely go anywhere, you can go a full 2 weeks and then some before you have to fill up the car. But if you add a little more driving than usual, a week and a half , maybe. (City only driving) The beige material is cheap and gets dirty all the time. (I clean my car every two weeks and find that I have to do a little extra scrubbing to keep it clean.) My back up camera loves to act up on me. When the car is in reverse, it will start flicker. (As if a cable is loose) I have taken the car into the dealership 4 times and they have replaced both the camera and the radio unit, and it still chooses to act up. However It only does it on occasion now. The steering wheel makes a loud whining noise when you drive at slow speeds. You can only hear it when the music is turned off or if someone is driving my car I can hear it from the outside as well. Also you have to get use to a cvt, it can get loud when you are merging onto the highway. Overall I really like this car and plan on keeping it for years to come. I take it into service when it needs it and I take care of my car. Other than a few imperfections, this is a great car. It's roomy enough so you don't feel squished, the styling is beautiful inside and out, the gas mileage is amazing on road trips, and it hase served me well over two years. This is a car to consider if you are in the market for a sedan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Altima
Related Used 2014 Nissan Altima Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner