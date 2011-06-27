  1. Home
Used 2012 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Altima
5(40%)4(25%)3(17%)2(8%)1(10%)
3.8
69 reviews
List Price Range
$4,499 - $11,998
Used Altima for Sale
Select your model:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2012 Nissan Altima 2.5S - 125,000+ miles

whf1957, 10/07/2013
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
40 of 41 people found this review helpful

I purchased my car used from a rental car company in November 2012. It had about 32,000 miles on it. They did a great job of making it seem new. I have over 125,000 miles on the car now and besides replacing the tires and recommended routine maintenance I have had no issues to report. I am about to put a 3rd set of tires on the car. I have averaged about 28.5 mpg between city/hwy driving. I did make a trip to Omaha, NE in May 2013 and when I filled up I had just over 34 mpg (hand calculated with a calculator 3 times). I was driving about 72 mph with the a/c on. The MPG listed on the electronic display and I do not always agree on the mpg per fill-up. Just because I am old school I do get the oil changed every 5000 miles instead of the 7500 recommended by Nissan and I have been using a synthetic blend each time.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Great car, but strange noise at 30 MPH

nj_driver, 10/25/2011
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I've driven 6K miles in my 2012 Altima 3.5. Overall, the car has good acceleration, and is very responsive. The only odd concern is that at 30 MPH (the first time I drive it each day), there is a clunk. It sounds like I ran over a rock and it hit the undercarriage. I returned to Nissan 2 times to have it checked, and was told that it is the ABS Actuator, and the sound is 'normal'. I find it hard to believe the engineers at Nissan would allow this. Check this if you test drive an Altima.

2012 Altima 3.5 SR

wikoli, 08/20/2012
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Lucked out, got 6K off msrp on a fully loaded '12 3.5 SR incl. tech pkg. (nav). Was sitting on dealer's lot for 2 weeks with a "sold" sign, but deal fell through. Last '12 on their lot. Impressive initial quality, flawless fit and finish (silver) and interior quality. Kudos to the folks at the Smyrna, TN plant. Driver's seat not as good as '13 "NASA" seat, but is fine. Brakes not as good as wife's previous '10 CX-7 GT, but acceptable. V6 & CVT good match w/ good power. 26 mpg on first tank (hand calculated), not bad, better than the CX-7. Handling is great, steering is heavy on hwy. but tracks well and lightens up in low speed driving. This is a completely different car from the 2.5 models.

So Far So Good

cgt79, 07/18/2011
51 of 57 people found this review helpful

Picked up a 2.5S Sedan over the weekend, and so far we love it! Other than an issue with getting XM (see below) we have no complaints. The car has very good performance for a 4-cylinder, has plenty of power for passing accelerates to speed well. The CVT transmission is what sold the car to my wife (Primary Driver), smooth and very responsive The interior is very comfortable for all sizes (I am 6' and my wife is 5'2.). Trunk is very large, and includes and optional emergency kit (Jumper Cables, flashlight, basic tools and a warning triangle) as well as a first aid kit. Ride is smooth with very little road noise. Too early to comment on gas mileage, will update once we have driven more.

My car go everywhere no matter what

mexican86, 09/18/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My Altima 2.5S is amazing. Good mileage I average 25-28 mpg combine and with a bigger 20 gallons fuel tank I can drive up to 450 miles before refueling. The car is responsive when I press down the gas pedal but it makes that drone noise which kind of bother me every once in a while. Huge roomy backseats good for 2 adult full size, not recommend for 3 in a long trip. Currently has 50k miles already, yea I drive a lot.

Research Similar Vehicles