Used 2010 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Owned 3 years, treated me well!
I purchased my Altima certified pre-owned and drove it for 3 years. This little car was VERY good to me, couldn't have asked for a better vehicle. I will say the engine was a little loud especially on the highway, or when you were pushing it to get to speed. Outside of the occasional noise though I had absolutely zero problems.... the only thing I ever had to put into the car was oil changes, tires, and brakes. If you are looking for reliable transportation this is it. Also just to note, the trunk space is HUGE, I have hauled soooo many things in this vehicle and each time to my shock and dismay they always fit. I would definetly recommend this vehicle, after owning this I am a Nissan fan for life, in fact I just bought a brand new one.
Reliable, roomy, & fun 4dr sedan
After much research, I bought 10 Altima loaded with SL package. Well-balanced near-luxury sedan with these options. Smooth, quiet ride but also sharp handling (for family sedan) and fun to drive. After 4+ trouble-free years, my worst complaint (as for most midsize cars) is that front passenger seat is not height adjustable.
Dream Car.... or is it?
When I was 16 I was forced to buy the ugliest car there ever could be. A 1997 Nissan Sentra which turned out to be the best car on Earth. Owning this car made my dream car a Nissan Altima. I figured if the Sentra was that good the Altima had to be even better. In 2012 I bought a 2010 Nissan Altima S. Over all it has been an "ok" car. I expected more, I guess. If you like the smell of rotten eggs and Nissan telling you that it is a "normal" smell when you accelerate; it is the way it cleans itself out, then this is the car for you! I feel that a car this new, and costs this much wouldn't smell everytime you accelerate to pass someone.
Great car!
I bought a used 2010 altima 4-door with the 4-cylinder CVT with 100k miles on it. The front seats are very comfortable and the visibility is excellent. The fabric is very nice and has held up well. The driving position is perfect and I really like the power seats. It's so easy to find a comfortable position. Mine has the Bose sound system which is very good. It has XM radio and you can connect your ipod and the songs will show up on the display. The backup camara is a very useful option. It's great for parking or backing up. I really like the interior of the car. It's simple yet stylish. The engine is a little loud when you start it cold. It sounds a little gruff but it runs great and the CVT works excellent. The car could be a little quieter and I'm sure the new ones are. The gas mileage is very commendable (around 26 mpg) and it has a very large gas tank. You can easily go 400 miles between fill ups. I checked out camry, 6, sonata, accord, passat, and malibu. None of them are as comfortable or have as good of visibility and driving position as the altima.
Still running great after 140k miles
Easily the best car I have ever owned, and this is my 12th car. The only issue so far was a replacement window motor on the passenger side, that the warranty covered. The car is not burning any oil, unlike my previous 05 altima. I bought the car new, and have used synthetic blend oil changes at 3750 mi intervals. Love the bose audio. Update 5/20/17. Now at 160k. Still running like a top. Jethro tull sounds awesome with the Bose audio.
