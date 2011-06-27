Used 2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,499
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,499
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,499
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,499
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,499
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,499
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room53 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Front track61 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Emerald
  • Nouveau Ruby
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Polished Pewter
  • Cloud White
  • Satin White
  • Seascape
  • Sheer Silver
  • Super Black
  • Velvet Beige
Interior Colors
  • Blond
  • Charcoal
  • Frost
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,499
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,499
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
