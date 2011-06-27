Used 2001 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

OK for a town car, getting costly OK town car , 10/26/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We bought this car new and had the power windows go out while sitting in Yuma,AZ in 110 degree weather..after having the dealer replace two and a recall was issued and all were replaced by Nissan. We have 95,000 on it and have replaced the defective intake manifold gasket twice..replaced the radiator, cv boots and axles..and it eats brake shoes quite regularly. Just had the check engine soon..now the catalytic converter is shot, $700 or so. Noisy hubcaps are a tradition with this model. Report Abuse

Love my Alti Jared Rella , 02/20/2015 GXE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My older sister got a newer car and gave me her 2001 Altima GXE for my first car. I've had it for about 3 months and I love it. It currently has a bit over 165k miles on it. Exterior wise it's bland and blends in very easily with traffic but it doesn't look bad. The 155 horses seem to work hard and get the job done. If I push the pedal down on the highway it picks up and has quite a bit of pep in its step. It has a brake light out, a broken seal on the front axle, and a valve cover leak but I think the valve cover problem was from my sister abusing the car. So far I'm perfectly happy and impressed with it! ***Update: Almost two years and over 30k miles later, I finally got a new car. I really loved my Altima but at 196k miles and after being thoroughly used for 15 years it was getting worn out. The drivetrain is still fine and it still runs great but the exhaust system was all rotted and it started leaking oil. I hope my 2005 Camry will prove to be a worthy replacement. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Nice car to drive, some changes to be made britishmoose , 12/27/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I just received the car about 6 months ago and love it so far. Its an overall great car as Nissan is known to produce well-reliable cars. The pros of the car are definitely the fuel efficiency, small compact size, the security of the driver seat and the space this little car has. The only thing that would be great to change is the amount of power this car can put in into high speeds, esp. while merging on the highway or simply having an exhilaration thrill. Wouldn't trade the car for anything else but horsepower could use a hand. Report Abuse

Just average steve , 12/21/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this car for eight years. It has been okay except for the noisy hubcaps, which have been replaced twice while under warranty. They still drive me crazy when driving under 10 mph. You hear constant squeaks and rattles. Mileage is not great, 23 mpg combined. Ride is comfortable and decent power for a 4 cylinder. Radiator and CV boots needed changing after 80,000 miles. A/C clutch has been making noise for 2 years, but still works. Report Abuse