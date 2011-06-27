  1. Home
Used 1995 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

THIS IS A VERY GOOD CAR!

KIMBERLY, 05/22/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Hello, I bought this car about a year and a half ago. When I bought it, it had 165k on it. It now has 190k and it's still running. I've replaced a few things on it. I replaced the radiator, alternator, and a battery. Spark plugs and all the basic little things on it. When the radiator and alternator were replaced I found out that they were actually the original parts. These cars are very excellent and they are very reliable. I would recommend purchasing one. You will be satisfied. It is also a very fast car. It speeds up quickly. I've gotten it to go the maximum of 120.

Amazing car

JamesDB, 06/29/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for $2,000 about 4 or 5 years ago at about 80K miles on it. For the first 3 years I drove it like a sports car. I have hit the max speed and stayed going that fast for most drives to work for like the first 2 years of owning it. It never gave me any reason to doubt it. I would hit corners real fast and always pushed it to its limits. That was when I was younger I have since then driven much more respectfully. But I went complete repair free for about 3 1/2 years. Only problems to this date was a stalling issue, which turned out to be my distributor. Also replaced water pump. But that was it. I still drive it to this very day with 150K miles on it. It's a beast machine.

ehhh

johnny, 09/04/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car for 200 dollars. I had to put in a new radiator and starter, before it would drive. After that I drove it out to California, which was a 2000 mile drive. The alternator went out on the trip there.I had it for about 6 months after that and it had no problems and I was happy with it. Then the problems started. I had to replace the half-shafts. The check engine light came on with no explanation for it ever being found. The air bag light would flicker on and off. The power steering leaked, as did the oil. Then the alternator went bad again. Then the transmission started slipping. Then the exhaust rusted out. Everything was replaced until the engine itself went bad.I gave up.

Had it since it was new

the74impala, 06/29/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Just got done replacing the auto trans tonight. About 250K total. Replaced the engine at ~140K. There was a noise coming from the timing chain area, and it was going to cost the same to replace with a used motor, or replace the chain. Also have gone through 5 distributors, 6 O2 sensors, and can't solve the leak in the P/S system. I find the front seats to be pretty much unbearable on long trips. Even with all this trouble, at least I don't have car payments. I would not buy another one, thats for sure.

Excellent in Reliability

FooFoo, 04/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is great. Fun to drive, although it is 7 years already, but the exterior and the interior materials are durable, like new.

