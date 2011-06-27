Used 1993 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

It will not die ! Wes , 11/30/2017 GXE 4dr Sedan 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought used in Aug 2015with 126,000 miles at the time. Today, has 224,000 and the engine still runs quite well given the mileage. I’ve replaced typical old car parts over time , IE AC compressor, starter ,alternator. But I’ve never had to service the timing chain or head gasket. Only consumes a quart of oil between 3000 mile interval oil changes using High Mileage conventional 5W30 . I am impressed. I recently took it on a 600 mile trip and had no issues whatsoever. Valve cover gaskets tend to leak, stock suspension components are garbage. But if you’re looking for a very reliable older Nissan, you can’t go wrong with the first gen Altimas ( 93-97 model year ) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best $1000 Ever Spent TPR , 01/04/2016 GLE 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought Oct. 2014 for $1100 with 199k miles from my mechanic after my 4Runner got wrecked and I have to say, this car has exceeded all expectations. It was meant to be temporary and to be driven as a car that could not be trusted as well, given its age. Knowing how well my mechanic has cared for this car since he bought it, I decided to take a trip the following weekend to see family 4 hours away. It did great. Since I've had it I've gone on trips to destinations that are very far away. Longest one being a nearly 10 hour drive to the mountains of New Mexico, the trip home she averaged 34 mpg. She now has nearly 234k miles and has had a couple sensors and valve cover gaskets replaced. This is the best value vehicle you could buy for a grand. Will keep until I get new family vehicle and replace for another second vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

rare diamond in the rough asus29 , 04/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 93 stanza Altima GXE, I dont't know why other Altima's don't do 40 mpg, but I get 40 mpg interstate driving, town city 26, the car has 217000 miles on car, the car was brought new from my parents in 93, the car been to Canada more times I can count, a very reliable car, had problem with the new E-10 Ethanol car stalling, the problem was resolved a Ethanol kit solved the problem. I was in a accident from the rear a new car ran in back of me pushing me into another car, my car was fixed by me (2008)cost 700 dollars included paint hood and trunk lid. rear bumper thats all.no damage or body to frame. the car that hit me was a new 2002 crown victoria that car was not driveable Report Abuse

I'm in Love with my Altima AmyBeth4 , 05/24/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I drove my '93 car off the showroom floor in August of '93. It has 157,000 miles on it and still runs great. (Had to replace both axels, a couple of fuel injectors and the starter over the years.) Still on the ORIGINAL clutch. I've never seen a more reliable car in my life. Lots of stupid minor breakdowns, like the center console latch, the driver's sun visor and the FM portion of the radio barely works anymore. I'd take a working, reliable engine over all of that any day. Report Abuse