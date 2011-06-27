Used 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews
My Fairlady Nismo!
I've owned this beautiful sports coupe for just over 2 years now and even though I only drive it a couple hundred miles or less on the weekends it stills puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel. It still attracts quite a bit of attention and many people can't believe it's a Nissan 370z (this being the Nismo model). I have not had any major issues with the car. As part of maintenance, I've changed the oil every 4500 miles (full synthetic). I also replaced the air filter, cleaned the throttle bodies and Mass Air Flow sensor as well as replaced the battery all about 9 months ago. I'm no mechanic by any stretch of the word, but enjoy working on the car when the time permits it (thank god for YouTube DYI videos.. lol). It is a sports car and I plan on enjoying it for years to come so the little bit of timely maintenance now will go a long way towards trouble free driving in the future.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
God this car makes me feel GREAT! And she is SEXY!
The #1 thing everyone needs to know is I drove over 3 hours for my Nismo, why? Because of 1 of Courtesy's straight up and I would say good Ol "Ol School" Sales Guy! Let me tell you what a breath of freash air dealing with this guy! Get with Bob Mitchell in Moline Illinois, (courtesycarcity.com) Bob, thank you for taking your time from your family for me, if your thinking about a 370Z.....well.....when I got home from buying this car I was so pumped! Damn and I thought I would only love a BMW, but after having a 3 hour taste of a different girl (my new Z) the trip home from Illinois was priceless! If I had a dollar for every look I got last night I think I would never have to work again! Yeah no joke, the HP with the handling and the looks of the Nismo everything comes together once you hit the road! 5 stars for the car! 5 stars for Bob at the dealer. If you think you can't fit getting a new ride into your work day call Bobby he will make it happen, he drove over 2 hours to get me my new Z! Go Bobby go Bobby! Here is the way to live life forks......"Let your spirit of adventure triumph over your good sense" Later! I got to go for a spin!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner