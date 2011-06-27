Used 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

I've owned this beautiful sports coupe for just over 2 years now and even though I only drive it a couple hundred miles or less on the weekends it stills puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel. It still attracts quite a bit of attention and many people can't believe it's a Nissan 370z (this being the Nismo model). I have not had any major issues with the car. As part of maintenance, I've changed the oil every 4500 miles (full synthetic). I also replaced the air filter, cleaned the throttle bodies and Mass Air Flow sensor as well as replaced the battery all about 9 months ago. I'm no mechanic by any stretch of the word, but enjoy working on the car when the time permits it (thank god for YouTube DYI videos.. lol). It is a sports car and I plan on enjoying it for years to come so the little bit of timely maintenance now will go a long way towards trouble free driving in the future.

Ronnie , 04/03/2019 NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

The #1 thing everyone needs to know is I drove over 3 hours for my Nismo, why? Because of 1 of Courtesy's straight up and I would say good Ol "Ol School" Sales Guy! Let me tell you what a breath of freash air dealing with this guy! Get with Bob Mitchell in Moline Illinois, (courtesycarcity.com) Bob, thank you for taking your time from your family for me, if your thinking about a 370Z.....well.....when I got home from buying this car I was so pumped! Damn and I thought I would only love a BMW, but after having a 3 hour taste of a different girl (my new Z) the trip home from Illinois was priceless! If I had a dollar for every look I got last night I think I would never have to work again! Yeah no joke, the HP with the handling and the looks of the Nismo everything comes together once you hit the road! 5 stars for the car! 5 stars for Bob at the dealer. If you think you can't fit getting a new ride into your work day call Bobby he will make it happen, he drove over 2 hours to get me my new Z! Go Bobby go Bobby! Here is the way to live life forks......"Let your spirit of adventure triumph over your good sense" Later! I got to go for a spin!