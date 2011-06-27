  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2009 Nissan 370Z
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 370Z
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,930
See 370Z Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,930
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,930
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3232 lbs.
Gross weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length167.2 in.
Height51.8 in.
EPA interior volume58.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Pearl
  • Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Solid Red
  • Chicane Yellow
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,930
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P245/45R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,930
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 370Z Inventory

Related Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles