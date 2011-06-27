Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Thrilling--- Even For An OldGuy
Bought this car for my 62nd birthday. For a true sportscar,it is reasonably easy for an "adult" to enter and exit. Surprisingly good fuel economy---28 highway mpg, before break-in, when I drove her home on the Interstate. I've owned them all---from Cadillac to Miata---and I can say that this car is outstanding in all respects. Solid as a rock. Impressive interior quality. Breathtakingly beautiful exterior styling. Refined power and comfortable ride without compromising handling. Nissan stands for (and again delivers) excellent value and promises long-term trouble-free performance with minimal and afforable maintenance requirements. This car will age gracefully and depreciate well.
Itza great car
My previous autos were an 08 TL TypeS, an 06 Vette, and an 05 Charger Daytona. I know performance and quality. The 370Z has more of both than any of my previous vehicles. She's perfect for hotrodding around town and a great interstate cruiser at 79mph (yep, in the summer). I ledfoot it all the time and have never seen my oil temp gauge above 225(& I live in Central Georgia). Build quality and finish are outstanding. Heat isn't an issue unless you take it to the track. And if you intend to, at its price point, what's the big deal about putting an oil cooler on it? Worried about warranty? Don't race the car! After 14,000 troublefree mi, the car is simply without peer cost/value/performance.
Fantastic
I'm 55 and bought a black on black. Just awesome, under cover for Winter. Pull it out, run the engine. Just not enough. Need Spring. Ive never had so much anticipation to drive it again. Love the exterior. A head turner. Interior has a modern quality cockpit feel. Seat comfort good and grows on you to now it is just very comfortable, no problem. Performance is off the charts. Power, turning, braking and cruising excellent . I have 18inch wheels and never even thought about any road noise. I have the basic sound system and its very good. May upgrade though because I love my music.Not necessary though. Can't say enough> I've never loved a car so much.
Fun to drive
Fun to drive, awesome acceleration, eye candy. Getting in and out takes getting used to. Be aware of blind spots and limited rear view visibility. Bucket seats somewhat uncomfortable, the raised sides excessively squeeze my legs, I am only 170lb so I can only imagine how uncomfortable that might feel for someone of a bigger posture. AC seems to be slow to kick in... Navigation hard to read on sunny days.
Best Z-Car Yet.
My first car was 72 240z and I had an 83 280ZX. The 370 is the best yet. It is quick and nimble. You rarely have to plan your moves in traffic just look for an open spot and the Z will be there. People complain that the gearshift is "notchy" I am not sure what that means? I find it quick and accurate. People complain about road noise. It is a two seater sports coupe. You expect a little road noise. You might try learning to judge the character of the road surface from the sound. Most of all, this car is just fun to drive. I commute 90 min each way daily. In the Z I actually look forward to the drive. The seats are so comfortable. They actually get more comfortable the longer you sit in them.
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner