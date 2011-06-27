Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1991 240sx
Have had this car for almost a year and been in family brand new. The car has been wrecked 4 times 2 major by previous family members and runs great! I had recently been forced into a curb at 50 mph and was still able to drive the car around town. It flat can take a beating. The thing that really hinders the car is its fuel injectors. I am replacing one at least every 2 months.
my baby car
Being the original owner, I didn't realize when I bought it what a great car this would be! I love the fact that it still looks great & can turn heads. Regular 3000K oil changes & maintenance = few problems. My mechanic wants to buy this car when/if I sell it.
Corner carver
I highly recommend these cars to anyone looking for a fun, reliable car at a great price. I live in the mountains and enjoy my drive down to work and back up every day. The car handles great and is a joy to push hard through the turns. While the engine could stand a few more HP, the torque is good enough that I can carry plenty of speed without the need to downshift. If you need more power to keep you happy, there is an allmost endless supply of aftermarket parts and turbo kits.
love it!
I bought my 1991 240SX when I graduated from college - 13 years later it is still going strong and still looks great! I have been absolutely amazed at how reliable it has been. We have had no problems with it mechanically other than getting it to pass the bi-annual emissions inspection. The Nissan dealer was aware that this could be tricky and took care of it for me each time.
What a great car!
I'm the second owner of my 1991 240SX LE. I currently have 190000 miles, and the car still has a lot of power, doesn't burn oil, and it still has the orginal clutch! I bought the car as cheap transportation for the summer, but still cannot get myself to part with it.
