2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews

As the title says the new 2019 GT we have is our 3rd Outlander. We can not see paying any more for one of the names that are ranked higher in the polls. I have owned Porsches and other high end cars in my life but feel the Outlander is as well put together as any car that I have owned. The warranty is the best in the industry and I have only had 4 recalls for all four cars for minor issues. Never for anything like brakes or transmissions or motor issues. At 6'3" and 250 I need a car that is comfortable and the Outlander offers the adjustments to allow me to do so. The leather heated seats on the GT are very comfortable. My wife and I take a twice a year trip from NC to IA and back, 1700 miles roundtrip each time. Very much like the fuel economy, right now after less than a 1000 miles are seeing 25-26 mpg on short trips, combination of country road and highway. Can't wait for some long runs on a highway. This is much better than our 2009 which we still have and is still going strong after 190,000 miles.

DavidM , 07/28/2019 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

36 of 36 people found this review helpful

Part One First of all, I rented this for a Midwest swing of 5 states and I put just a bit under 1,000 miles on it. So while I'm not a long-term owner, I did put about 200 miles a day on this SUV and I think that I have a few things worth sharing on that basis. For my little family of three, this smaller SUV (specifically, it was the Mitsubishi Outlander SEL w/AWD) worked out great for what we wanted it to do! The back seat was roomy enough that my six year old wasn’t constantly kicking the front passenger seat all of the time. Right away, this is a crowd pleaser. The SEL trim is covered in leather which I think is always a bonus when little kids could be spilling stuff in the back seat. We didn’t find this SUV to be particularly comfortable or unconformable – however my wife was pretty quiet about the whole 1,000 miles, so it couldn’t have been really terrible, either. The car did occasionally drone on freeway though, and we didn’t really care for that. However, when it did, we were going pretty fast; I had the cruise set at 85mph through large portions of South Dakota where the limit on I-29 is 80mph. The SUV really had no trouble at all maintaining speed once you got there, but as others have said, it’s not sports-car performance in any way. I had never driven a CVT-equipped vehicle this far, ever. Mixed emotions for me – the RPM’s would get right up there and the thing would start to pull itself up to speed. I never felt like it was unsafe, at all, it just required a fairly heavy right foot, which I was more than willing to provide. I wasn’t expecting a lot of speed out of the 2.4 inline four, and really at the end of the day, it was plenty for what I needed it to do. If you are used to something a whole lot faster, then this would get to be frustrating pretty quickly IMHO. The range on this SUV, at least on my road-trip was about 400 miles, probably a little more. I never got much below a quarter of a tank before I filled it up. MPG was about 27 for the entire trip. The automatic climate control in the car is worth mentioning. It worked very well, including the vents in the back seat for my daughter. My only gripe is that the vents cannot be turned on or off up-front using knobs or sliders. We didn’t like that. The ability to change their direction seemed to be limited as well. Minor issues, but things that we noticed. The SUV has heated seats, which we did not use as it was hot most of the time. This car did not have a sunroof, so I have nothing to say about that. Overall, on the road, the Mitsubishi was competent on the road and comfortable. I’d drive one of these again for 1,000 miles if I had to without (too) many complaints.