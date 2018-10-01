2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV
What’s new
- Refreshed styling including new headlights
- Improved ride quality and quieter cabin
- New rear-seat climate control vents
- Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Generous list of standard features
- Standard three-row seating
- Slow, noisy acceleration with the base four-cylinder
- Thirsty V6 is available only on the top-of-the-line GT
- Third-row seat is pretty small
- Limited Mitsubishi dealer network
Which Outlander does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.6 / 10
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander is one of the least expensive SUVs you can buy with a third-row seat. It also comes with an appealing set of features and offers an optional V6 engine. So far, so good, right? But if you research this Mitsubishi more closely you'll realize that it comes up a bit short.
For one, the Outlander isn't particularly rewarding to drive. The base four-cylinder engine is underpowered and noisy. You can get that V6, but fuel economy is poor, and it's only available on the most expensive trim level. And as for that third-row seat, well, it's small, even for children.
If you need a three-row crossover on a budget, the Outlander might be worth a look. But in one of the most hotly contested segments, just about every manufacturer is making a competitive crossover, and most of them are more refined. We recommend shopping around before settling on the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander models
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger crossover SUV that comes in five different trim levels: ES, SE, LE, SEL and GT.
The base engine in the Outlander is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features for the ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, second-row air vents, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen display and a USB port.
Stepping up to the SE gets you foglights, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front passenger seats, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a second-row USB port, and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio. The SE also has an optional Convenience package that includes a sunroof, power-folding side mirrors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Outlander's LE is equipped similarly to the SE but has the contents of the Convenience package as standard and gains black-painted wheels plus a few other blackout trim pieces.
The SEL starts with the SE's content and the Convenience package plus automatic headlights, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The SEL also has some optional equipment that you can't get on lower trim levels. The Premium package adds LED headlights and foglights, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system. The SEL Touring package includes the Premium package contents plus automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, and a lane departure warning system.
The GT comes standard with all of the above options except the advanced safety technologies, all of which are included in the optional GT Touring package. Exclusive standard features on the GT include a 3.0-liter V6 (224 hp, 215 lb-ft) paired with a conventional six-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, chrome exterior beltline accents and steering-wheel shift paddles.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration5.5
Braking6.5
Drivability7.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort5.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration5.5
Climate control7.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use5.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position5.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility8.5
Quality5.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids6.5
Voice control6.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
As the title says the new 2019 GT we have is our 3rd Outlander. We can not see paying any more for one of the names that are ranked higher in the polls. I have owned Porsches and other high end cars in my life but feel the Outlander is as well put together as any car that I have owned. The warranty is the best in the industry and I have only had 4 recalls for all four cars for minor issues. Never for anything like brakes or transmissions or motor issues. At 6'3" and 250 I need a car that is comfortable and the Outlander offers the adjustments to allow me to do so. The leather heated seats on the GT are very comfortable. My wife and I take a twice a year trip from NC to IA and back, 1700 miles roundtrip each time. Very much like the fuel economy, right now after less than a 1000 miles are seeing 25-26 mpg on short trips, combination of country road and highway. Can't wait for some long runs on a highway. This is much better than our 2009 which we still have and is still going strong after 190,000 miles.
Part One First of all, I rented this for a Midwest swing of 5 states and I put just a bit under 1,000 miles on it. So while I'm not a long-term owner, I did put about 200 miles a day on this SUV and I think that I have a few things worth sharing on that basis. For my little family of three, this smaller SUV (specifically, it was the Mitsubishi Outlander SEL w/AWD) worked out great for what we wanted it to do! The back seat was roomy enough that my six year old wasn’t constantly kicking the front passenger seat all of the time. Right away, this is a crowd pleaser. The SEL trim is covered in leather which I think is always a bonus when little kids could be spilling stuff in the back seat. We didn’t find this SUV to be particularly comfortable or unconformable – however my wife was pretty quiet about the whole 1,000 miles, so it couldn’t have been really terrible, either. The car did occasionally drone on freeway though, and we didn’t really care for that. However, when it did, we were going pretty fast; I had the cruise set at 85mph through large portions of South Dakota where the limit on I-29 is 80mph. The SUV really had no trouble at all maintaining speed once you got there, but as others have said, it’s not sports-car performance in any way. I had never driven a CVT-equipped vehicle this far, ever. Mixed emotions for me – the RPM’s would get right up there and the thing would start to pull itself up to speed. I never felt like it was unsafe, at all, it just required a fairly heavy right foot, which I was more than willing to provide. I wasn’t expecting a lot of speed out of the 2.4 inline four, and really at the end of the day, it was plenty for what I needed it to do. If you are used to something a whole lot faster, then this would get to be frustrating pretty quickly IMHO. The range on this SUV, at least on my road-trip was about 400 miles, probably a little more. I never got much below a quarter of a tank before I filled it up. MPG was about 27 for the entire trip. The automatic climate control in the car is worth mentioning. It worked very well, including the vents in the back seat for my daughter. My only gripe is that the vents cannot be turned on or off up-front using knobs or sliders. We didn’t like that. The ability to change their direction seemed to be limited as well. Minor issues, but things that we noticed. The SUV has heated seats, which we did not use as it was hot most of the time. This car did not have a sunroof, so I have nothing to say about that. Overall, on the road, the Mitsubishi was competent on the road and comfortable. I’d drive one of these again for 1,000 miles if I had to without (too) many complaints.
I drove an Outlander in Africa through thick mud, deep sand, giant potholes, rocky roads and never got stuck. I travelled long distances through desolate areas and never broke down. Those experiences proved to me that this is a true off roader. I bought the newest model and its been improved even more. My GT is top of the line with all the high-end luxury options, but the price is half that of any of the competition. There is no hype surrounding the Outlander, so it's ignored by most people. Mitsubishi doesn't sell the elite Montero or Montero Sport in the US, so this is the closest substitute. I appreciate this SUV because it gets me home through even the worst road conditions.
As a former Montero driver, I wanted a new one, but they aren't sold here. I looked at many suvs until I found a unique Outlander made in Kamo, Japan at Pajero Manufacturing, where the Montero is built. The Montero is a legendary 4x4 that can be found in the harshest places around the world and ranks as one of the best vehicles ever built. My Outlander is a close substitute and retains the overall feel of a Montero, but on a smaller, lighter scale. I will buy separate sets of snow and mud tires to enhance the winter/off road capabilities. I bought this because much of my daily driving is on dirt roads and I need a capable AWD with cargo capacity. If the Montero becomes available again I will upgrade to that.
Features & Specs
|ES 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,695
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,695
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,695
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,095
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outlander safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver of a car hidden in a blind spot (or an approaching one) to protect against dangerous lane changing.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision and applying the brake in certain scenarios.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Honda CR-V
The CR-V sets the bar for the small-SUV class. While the Outlander seems to be very similar to the CR-V on the spec sheet, the Honda's high level of refinement really sets it apart. It's more powerful, more composed over bumps, and more stable when going around turns.
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Kia Sorento
Larger and more expensive when fully loaded, the Sorento offers a bigger, more powerful V6 engine along with a more useful third-row seat. The base Kia is well-equipped, but you'll need to check off all the options boxes in order to compete with an option-heavy Outlander.
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Ford Escape
The Escape might be getting on in years, but it's still a solid all-around choice in the compact SUV segment. The Escape's optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine packs a greater punch than the Outlander's V6. You miss out on the third row if you get the Ford, but it can be downright fun to drive on a curvy road.
