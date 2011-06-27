  1. Home
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front and center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
GT Touring Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
GT Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Entertainment Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Accessory Tonneau Coveryes
Accessory All Weather Floormatsyes
Cargo Packageyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Packageyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Wind Deflector Packageyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Accessory Mudguards Front and Rearyes
Exterior Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight5005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2347 lbs.
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume138.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Mica
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT info

