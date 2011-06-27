Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Reliable, family oriented, fun
Excelent SUV, handling, room space, cargo space. AWC is really impresive. Cheap plastics insight. Emphasis on Utility
Nothing fancy, but a serious bang for your buck!
I have owned this vehicle for 4 years now, and have 88,000 TROUBLE FREE miles. Never a day in the shop (outside of regular service intervals, oil changes, etc). It is loud on the highway, the cabin is far from quiet. It now has an exhaust leak somewhere, making it a little louder. But the structural integrity is good. It steers well, not sloppy, and offers excellent visibility. The ability to switch between 2WD, intelligent AWD, or full time 4 wheel drive is very nice, and the transition between each is seamless (so far, I like this AWD even better than my old Subaru and Audi A4 Quattro). Yes, its underpowered and is not going to rocket you anywhere (0-60, quarter mile, etc). I used to get back and forth between Buffalo and Cleveland in the winter just fine (while others are careening off the road, I am going highway speeds with the Rockford Fosgate punched up high). The cabin is comfortable, the cargo space is very good, and the feature bundle is pretty fair. The windows are no longer aligned perfectly going up and down, but they work just fine. The technology is simple, not great, but all the comforts and conveniences you need. Its not a remarkable vehicle, its just a TREMENDOUS value - safe, reliable, roomy, great MPG, and low cost of ownership. Still no signs of rust!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT
Just bought my son his second Mitsubishi Outlander (2012 Outlander GT AWD). We bought him a 2007 Outlander LS 5 years ago and it has been bullett proof. No issues at all. We bought the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 2 months ago and thus far I have been very impressed. Although it is the same generation as his 2007 it has numerous improvements and has not dissapointed thus far. The 2007 had a slight hesitation when taking off but the 2012 does not have the same hesitation and is very smooth on takeoff. It is rated 10 HP higher than the 2007 and like the 2007 is very quick (and economical). Very fun to drive.
So many better cars
Took my Outlander to several several shops to get multiple opinions after the transmission started slipping. The going consensus is that the type of transmission this car has, a CVT, isn't possible to just fix. I have been told that this year in particular was one of the first years that this type of transmission was built so it's very problematic and buggy. My car is at 116k miles. The manual says to change the transmission oil at 120k. Aside from this issue, before the problems started there were many things I wished I'd noticed. The back seat folds down strangely where the seats fold up rather than down. If you're a camper like me and appreciate having the option to sleep in your car, you won't be able to do that in this car. I'm 5'4 and had to curl up my pegs to fit. Also, this car doesn't do hills very well, you can hear it really working. And add using the air conditioning, it really slows down the car. The best thing about it is the sound system, roof rack and back up camera. I wouldn't recommend buying this car though. Regular shops don't appear to work on these much and dealerships aren't that common.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pretty solid
I bought this car at the very end of 2012 after my previous car was totaled and I had to make a decision pretty quick. I really hadn't thought of a CUV, but this was advertised right at 19K as a leftover 2012. I really liked to storage and room in the front and rear, and the ride seemed comfortable. Overall a much better value than just a sedan for someone who needs to haul stuff from time to time. So far (19 months in) the reliability has been excellent. No problems at all! Fuel economy is about as advertised 23/28, with better city mileage than that under some circumstances. However, if your highway speeds get up much above 70mph, the economy seems to drop off sharply.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
