Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Perfect
In 75000 miles and 8 years, the only thing I have replaced is the tires. It works perfect for us and out 150# Newfoundland.
Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon
Toothless because it feels a underpowered at first. Then you start to play with the paddle shifters and mold the performance to your liking. Now you have a really fun ride. Peak torque at 41-4200 rpm means you almost have a turbo-feel when you think the motor's starting to bog down. My wife and I are 6' tall and the interior boasts a lot of legroom. The drivers side has a slight height adjustment too. I stuck an ipod in the cup holder and wanted a small slot so I could access the A/V rca's in the console. I thought there should be a small slot for the wires to hang through - and there was one - right where I wanted it! That's the best part of this car. A lot of thought went into everything!
A great value purchase
We bought this to replace a 3-series BMW sedan. With a growing, athletic son and two large dogs, we needed to return to having an SUV for toting everyone around. Having previously owned both a Pathfinder and a Highlander, we were familiar with the virtues/vices of both truck- and car- based SUVs. We researched the Outlander thoroughly, and this model is recommended by both Edmunds and Consumer Reports. In fact, this model gets the nod over the 6 cyl, and we agree with that assessment. It is truly a great value purchase: fun to drive, very good technology, comfortable, and highly useful. The vehicle is thoughtfully designed. Yes, they could have used nicer interrior materials.
Fantastic CUV
I owned a 2008 Outlander and bought the 2010. This is the best combination of style, performance, interior comfort, and reliability for the money. You will not be disappointed. Even with a distant dealer, I bought the car as it is so reliable- this is my 6th Mitsubishi. The rear back up camera, the integrated Audio and NAV systems are excellent, as are the modifiable computer controls. My next SUV/CUV will be a Mitsu as I am so pleased with this model. I drive 32,000 miles per year so I spend lots of time sitting in this car, very comfortable.
A vehicle to pass down the family
I cant say enough about my outlander. I absolutely love it. I've put 50K miles on it, done regular maintenance and it drives great!!! This car is truly a bang for your buck and SERIOUSLY underated! On paper it may seem slow, but you must learn how to drive it properly, it will do 0-60 in 7 secs and handles amazingly due to S-AWC. All my friends compliment me on how cool my car is. We use it to cart around the family, commuting, and road trips, its perfect for almost anything. The ride is smooth and comfy, the brakes and steering are great because they give good feedback. MPG is right there with the EPA, 18/25. Car is technologically packed!! The Nav system is worth it when you dig through it
