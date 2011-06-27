Used 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews

Mitsubishi Outlander Rocks Jeff Launiere , 12/25/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is likely the best vehicle I have ever owned. As some say the low end acceleration is not great, but it is fine. The Outlander has a real quality feel and is fun to drive. I tried the Honda CRV, Mazda CX7, Toyota RAV4, Nissan Murano, Kia and Hyundai and this was simply the best. And the price is better than all of these. I absolutely recommend this vehicle to anyone, other than the Navigation System unless you use it in an area where no new streets are put in. Report Abuse

Everthing I was searching for! nels79 , 02/19/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful After searching high and low for a family car, I came across the Outlander. I was tipped off by being the chosen brand for the Paris/Dakar endurance race as the support vehicles being that they were champs 10y in a row. That said, I wanted something that you don't see passing by you 50 times a day on the road. Its a pretty unique SUV. This is my first SUV but I'm familiar with the Jeeps and Murano. So far I am very please with it, I got the lower end 4C engine for better gas economy. Still had all the power I need on and off the road. The paddle shifts work great when you need to downshift and take off! Snow, rain, sand and mud. No Problem! Great features and fuel economy at good price tag!

Mitsubishi Outlander Lease Experience hunh , 11/14/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The car was fine; the company is quite slimy. They did not respond to complaint letters. Then they tried to bill me thousands in phony repairs. They also tried to charge a late fee. The car was returned late because the person they asked me to contact was on vacation for two weeks. Then he turned out to be a slaesman from Mitsubishi trying to sell me a new car. What a mess!

Reliable and comfy but under-powered with the 4cyl Nathan , 01/24/2019 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my SE 2wd new in 2009. What drew me to it was the price and styling. After almost 10 years of ownership, I am happy with this car. My only regret is not going with the 6 cylinder engine. The 4 cylinder is embarrassingly under-powered. Being coupled to a CVT makes it even worse. The CVT hampers the engine with no real MPG benefits. I get an average of 22.4 MPG, with about half city/half highway. I would gladly give up a mile or two to have some more power with a regular transmission. The power from a stop on this car is almost dangerous. There have been times when I wanted to make a left turn in front of traffic and did not know if I could make it because I was hesitant if my engine would kick in. In reference to the engine's power; I took it on a trip loaded with 4 people and luggage and it was an uphill venture. The engine overheated twice and was running at top RPM the entire time. There is just not enough power, coupled with the CVT. This car has been very reliable over the years. I have had no issues, other than dealer recalls. The regular parts that wear out can be more expensive than American-made parts. If I had it to do again, I would probably not buy this care because of the overpowered engine/CVT. This car would make an excellent first car for a teenager or for a housewife who just shuttles kids around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value