Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Awesome vehicle jaimiej , 11/26/2014 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 52 of 52 people found this review helpful I don't know why "experts" are so harsh on this vehicle. We initially looked at the 2015 outlander sport based on looks alone. Even the ES base features are nice such as blue tooth. The outlander isn't noticeably slow as some reviews state, and it more than makes up for that by incredible MPG even with 4x4. Some reviews also said the engine is loud, but I didn't notice that over the awesome premium sound system that comes standard. The warranty, price and quality are unmatched. I would recommend this car to anyone.

Massively underrated Chad , 10/25/2015 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful Purchased this for my wife. We had test driven a 2013 two years ago and were disappointed with its acceleration. Thankfully, the 2015 is no where near the same. Mitsubishi refined the CVT and added the 2.4 liter motor which made a huge difference in performance. We love the HID headlamps. Since we live in the country, deer are always a hazard. These headlights have a tremendously wide angle allowing the driver to see deer much better at night. Love it. Also, the breaks are very responsive. Cruise control is great. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is worth the money...incredible for a stock system. We like the physical size of the vehicle...not huge and not too small. Perfect for a small family and easy to drive. Visibility and seating position is excellent...unlike rav4. Rain sensing wipers are handy and work well. The four wheel drive system is much more advanced than most of the competition. You can actually lock the differential unlike Subaru and Honda. Toyota rav4 does lock, but you can only go 25 mph. The dealership was great. And these motors have a great reputation for reliability. Warranty is unmatched by any Japanese brand. Proudly built in the USA. We have been getting 27 mpg in 60/40 highway/city driving. Wife loves the heated seats, auto climate control, and panaramic roof. We paid 25k. Give this suv a shot if you are in the market...don't be brainwashed by paid reviewers/journalists. Update: car has been completely trouble free. Not a single issue (as it should be) in the 14k miles we have owned it. Still no rattles. Everyone still loves it. Update 4/25/17: still no problems with the car. Coming up on 18k miles of completely trouble free driving. Feels solid as a rock. Expect many more trouble free miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Outlander Sport Obsessed! Michele Knight , 09/23/2015 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I read all of the reviews before deciding to purchase the 2015 Outlander Sport SE. I live in Florida, so having heated seats was not a big deal for me. However, it did have to have great braking and great traction on the busy roads. This vehicle does NOT disappoint. My last car was also a Mitsubishi and it lasted me 13 years. That, in itself, sold me on the Mitsubishi line of cars. To be honest, Mitsubishi is highly UNDERRATED! I see people complaining about the CVT and the torque of the engine. It doesn't bother me at all. The main thing that you must keep in mind is this SUV is NOT an off-roading vehicle. Also, just because it has "sport" in the name, doesn't mean it's a sports car! This car, for me is EXACTLY what I wanted without going into MAJOR debt! The navigation system is great, the 9 speaker Rockford Fosgate with the 10" subwoofer really kicks some music butt, and the panoramic moon roof is incredible! This car drives like a dream! The 4 disk brakes are highly responsible and the steering is spot on! What I really enjoy about this car, is the fact that I can change from an automatic transmission to a manual transmission. This works out great when you want to get off the "red light line" first or, you have to speed up on a highway on-ramp. Unfortunately, not many people who come to Florida, know how to drive their cars and proper road procedures. Currently, I am getting 25.6 mpg driving in the City. Keep in mind, I am also not driving the car like I'm Mario Andretti! I'm a 43 year old mom. I don't need to drive like a maniac! But when I do, this car has the needed "get up and go"! I highly recommend this car if you are in the market. From what I understand, the 2015 will be the last made with a gas engine. In 2016, Mitsubishi will be redesigning the Outlander Sport with a Hybrid engine. Regardless of whats to come, I am extremely happy with my purchase! I like having a vehicle that doesn't look like every other SUV on the road! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Premie Senior Dream Pat Collins , 09/27/2015 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The warranty and safety ratings are fantastic. I've been driving this car for a year and love this car. The acceleration and cruise control are awesome. A friend of mine who is 85 years old went on the trip and told me she thought it was one of the most comfortable car rides she had been on in her lifetime. I find a feature not addressed by many of the 5 star ratings was the seat and steering wheel adjustments. You can pump the seat higher and don't have an awkward look out your front window. The steering wheel adjustment allows additional comfort. Now if I could stop my Husky/Malamute from shedding, I would have the perfect car! I highly recommend this SUV! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value