Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Montero
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151516
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.297.0/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.24.3 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG151516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm143 hp @ 5000 rpm143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.40.5 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.41.3 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity95 cu.ft.95 cu.ft.62 cu.ft.
Length181.7 in.181.7 in.153.7 in.
Curb weight3924 lbs.3924 lbs.3539 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.43.4 cu.ft.22.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height74.4 in.74.4 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.106.1 in.92.5 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Gold
  • Morocco Red Pearl
  • Caspian Blue
  • Ascot Silver
  • Geneva Green
  • Fargo Brown
  • Sable Black
