2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

Fredgizzmo , 08/19/2020 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a new car with an outstanding warranty, low price point, look no further than the Mitsubishi Mirage. Is it a race car? No. It’s not designed to be one. It’s designed to take you comfortably from point A to point B and back reliably and economically. Whatever you do, do not believe some of these so-called professional reviewer‘s. If you are thinking about purchasing one, take one for a test drive and keep in mind what this little vehicle is designed to do. I have just over 4000 miles on mine and I cannot recommend it to other people enough if they are looking for an inexpensive and reliable car.