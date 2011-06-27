2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews
Best Econo car
If you are looking for a new car with an outstanding warranty, low price point, look no further than the Mitsubishi Mirage. Is it a race car? No. It’s not designed to be one. It’s designed to take you comfortably from point A to point B and back reliably and economically. Whatever you do, do not believe some of these so-called professional reviewer‘s. If you are thinking about purchasing one, take one for a test drive and keep in mind what this little vehicle is designed to do. I have just over 4000 miles on mine and I cannot recommend it to other people enough if they are looking for an inexpensive and reliable car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I Bought One! The Reviewers Didn't!
This is a very good basic car. The Reviewers drive a Lexus and then a BMW and then a Porsche and then a Buick and a Lincoln. What do they think about the Mirage? It's small. It's not powerful. It's buzzy. No kidding! This car gets you into a brand new car at a very used car price. It has a killer warranty and.....it gets the job done! The hatch with the back seat folded gives impressive cargo space. As I mentioned previously, I actually bought one, uhmm, with my own money that I earned, uhmm unlike the reviewers. I get hybrid like mileage often over 50 mpg and it's been anvil like reliable for 50,000 miles. In case I haven't mentioned it I, bought mine with my own money that I earned and I love it! BUT!!! Shop for a deal. Depreciation is steep on these little runabouts.
