Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan
Hi, I purchased my 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan back in August, of 2011. I paid $1,500.00 cash for the car, the odometer read 160,000 miles, I thought I was buying a dying car, or a car on the verge of death. (at the time I knew nothing about Mitsubishi). But this car has been anything but a dying car, it has been a great first car. I've even gone as far as naming my car buster. This is a terrific starter car for anyone, old, middle aged, or young. Almost little to no maintenance, get in and drive. This car has never let me down. The Japanese really built an amazing car. I personally thank Mitsubishi motors for building a superb vehicle that was built with quality in mind.
Would buy another brand new if they re-made these!
Truly unbelievably reliable. Bought this from friends who were original owner and nothing but normal maintenance has ever been done to this other than some emissions things that needed to be done for living in Illinois (car came from Indiana). Car now has over 211,000 miles on it and still going strong. Only issues are so minor I don't even care (cup holders as mentioned are long gone), driver side door electronic lock wore out, keys are getting worn so only one will open the trunk. Lever to pop the trunk is broken.. but all these are so minor for such an old car, that the fact that nothing major has ever gone wrong yet on this car is truly a testament. Having had many used Ford's, Chrysler's, with MUCH lower mileage etc over the years and having to continually put in tons of work just to get the thing to run long enough to get to work, and then having this has been amazing. I will truly be sad when the time comes, and I wish more cars were this simple, cheap and reliable.
Good car
This is an excelent vehicle to drive. With its 1.8l engine is ti powerfull enough to give you confidence and strenght in traffic. It's fun to drive and you save on gas a lot.
follow up to earlier review
I believe a truly accurate review on a vehicle should include proper time/mileage increments. I currently have almost 150k on my 01 ES Sedan. My opinion has not changes since my last review. I average between 31- 35mph on mostly highway commutes. This vehicle has not let me down. The engine while slow is smooth and reliable. The transmission works well with the engine. The car is much more comfortable than its size belies. I do agree that cruise control would be nice, the paint chips easily, and a tachometer should be standard. However, considering that I have not had a car payment in 5 years and the car is so easy to keep and maintain, I will gladly live without. only 1 non pm fix; AC line
economical and fun
This has been the best car I have ever owned. 63,000 miles and still running strong. No repairs other than tires, brakes, fuel filter, etc. Gets on average 30-32 MPG. Extremely well built, well designed engine compartment, comfortable ride. Does not fair well in accidents though, my g/f rear ended someone at 20 mph and did over $4000 worth of damage to the front end.
