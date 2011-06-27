Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews
Never Would Have Made It
I got my 2000 Mitsu. Mirage DE in April of 2001 after I wrecked a Honda Accord and I was not happy about it. It was plain and cheap (I was 18 and wanted something sporty). However, when I got it, it only had 15,000 miles on it and I'm still driving it today over 7 years and I have a little over 192,000 miles on it. I put rims on it to make it look nice and a sound system for my entertainment. I have never ever had any major mechanical problems with it, it took 5 years before anything went out on it and I got it fixed immediately, I get my oil changed every 3 months(just because) and I love my car. I've taken good care of it and it is taking good care of me, and it's great on gas.
great!
I dont understand the problems that people have with their mirages...I have owned two and im only 17!!! I had a white 95 and nothing went wrong except the tranny went on me and had that replaced!! I just recently got a 2000 de sedan and other than it being an auto I have no qualms about it!! Maybe if you people would change your oil and fluids regularly and do routine maintanence then you shouldnt have very many problems with your car. Oh you do need wider tires!! They help out alot on the roads!! I went and got some 17x7's and man it handles just fine besides the body roll which can be fixed with strut bars upper lower/ front rear!
Cell phone totals my MPG
Bought it after 1 test drive ! I gotta give it to them, after 9.5 yrs & 41mpg's I did nothing but regular maint. and this car never let me down ! Thru 16"s of snow she just would not quit! Today 4/7/09 it was totaled by a cell phone in use! The power was slack especially w/ac on but other then that & some interior improvements would have been nice I'll never replace it for the money paid 13,000 & some change I never once had this car in a shop but for regular timing belt change @ 100,000.
2000 Mitsubishi Mirage 4 Dr
I'm not certain as to how i feel about my car right now. I just bought it. So far it runs good. I'm concerned if i was to hasty in buying a car. I really didn't want to make car payments. The car dealer seem very trustworthy and honest.
It's a good car
I can't figure out why people don't like it. It's reliable and crisp to drive. It's good looking. I just LOVE it.
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner