Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Never Would Have Made It Toya , 12/18/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my 2000 Mitsu. Mirage DE in April of 2001 after I wrecked a Honda Accord and I was not happy about it. It was plain and cheap (I was 18 and wanted something sporty). However, when I got it, it only had 15,000 miles on it and I'm still driving it today over 7 years and I have a little over 192,000 miles on it. I put rims on it to make it look nice and a sound system for my entertainment. I have never ever had any major mechanical problems with it, it took 5 years before anything went out on it and I got it fixed immediately, I get my oil changed every 3 months(just because) and I love my car. I've taken good care of it and it is taking good care of me, and it's great on gas.

great! unc25 , 07/08/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I dont understand the problems that people have with their mirages...I have owned two and im only 17!!! I had a white 95 and nothing went wrong except the tranny went on me and had that replaced!! I just recently got a 2000 de sedan and other than it being an auto I have no qualms about it!! Maybe if you people would change your oil and fluids regularly and do routine maintanence then you shouldnt have very many problems with your car. Oh you do need wider tires!! They help out alot on the roads!! I went and got some 17x7's and man it handles just fine besides the body roll which can be fixed with strut bars upper lower/ front rear!

Cell phone totals my MPG MY LIL BUGGY !!! , 04/08/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought it after 1 test drive ! I gotta give it to them, after 9.5 yrs & 41mpg's I did nothing but regular maint. and this car never let me down ! Thru 16"s of snow she just would not quit! Today 4/7/09 it was totaled by a cell phone in use! The power was slack especially w/ac on but other then that & some interior improvements would have been nice I'll never replace it for the money paid 13,000 & some change I never once had this car in a shop but for regular timing belt change @ 100,000.

2000 Mitsubishi Mirage 4 Dr Mitsubishi , 05/13/2010 0 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm not certain as to how i feel about my car right now. I just bought it. So far it runs good. I'm concerned if i was to hasty in buying a car. I really didn't want to make car payments. The car dealer seem very trustworthy and honest.