Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews
My very first car, the Mitsubishi Mirage
I think this car is great. I bought it used at 57k miles and I havn't had problems with the vehicle at all! The accleration is crazy for a 1.5 litre engine. Pick up is pretty good, however, I just wish I had an RPM meter so I know when to switch gears. I recommend to get this car in a 5 speed manual. Automatic, from what I heard, is a slow "P.O.S." I would recommend this car to first time buyers, mainly the young crowd. Great for teens and great for commuting for school and work.
Great, inexpensive car
My 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage has been such a fun, little, reliable car! I'm bothered by folks who view Mitsubishi as bad cars....my first car was a Dodge Colt (engine imported by Mitsubishi) and that too, was a great car until I retired it at 130,000 to buy the Mirage. I've had the Mirage for five years and bought it knowing it was in an accident and was used as a rental (all of which are no-nos for resale)--but I have never had a problem. Absolutely nothing! I'm now looking at the new Endeavor for my next car. Mitsubishi has never let me down!
Been a great car
This has been a great car. I bought it new in 1999. It has been very reliable and fun to drive. It is a great starter car. However, the tires, be it the brand or industry perks, have been my only major headache with this car. I am forever dealing with tire issues. Aside from some minor maintenance, this car needed nothing more than general tune-ups and oil changes to keep it going the 9 years I have had it. I will be sad to sell it.
Daily driver
I drive 200 to 300 miles a day as an auto adjuster. I have owned three 1.5 liter 5 speed manual trans mirages and these are the most trouble free and highest mileage vehicles I have ever driven. I am saddened that Mitsubishi stopped making them. 206,000 miles on my first one an a/c compressor, 293,000 on the second and only inner and outer tie rods, third 167,000 inner and outer tie rods.
I love it
I love the mirage. It's very reliable and runs great. The mpg are great. I wish I found the car sooner.
