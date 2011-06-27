Used 1998 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Can't justify getting rid of it. kirk , 05/19/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have had my 98 for about 8 yrs. Averaged 34 mpg, and have seen 45 mpg on straight highway driving. Put on a cold air intake and now it sounds more throaty. Very reliable. Never been in the shop. Lots of room to work on engine. (it's smaller than some motorcycles engines). I always talk about the mileage. Why get a hybrid, is what I Wonder. Report Abuse

It gets you were you want to go t2c4u , 04/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Its not the flashies, fastest, or funest, but it gets you were you want to go very cheeply. I'm getting 40mpg with the standard. And its pretty confortable to drive. Great first time car. Report Abuse

Super reliable Dylan Singleton , 12/25/2015 DE 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My mirage has over 136,000 on it anx it always starts instantly no matter what season. It has never given me any issues. It turns on a dime get unbeeleivable mpgs. And i used it to tow my friends full sized oldsmobile and it did it fine. This car can do anything you want it to. I highly recomend it to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

good car texaspumpkin , 05/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I got this car in 1/99 with only 11,000 miles on it, I was told by several people (including a mechanic) that it was going to be horrible purchase. Now over 80,000 miles later, it has really proven everyone wrong. It is still going strong after several long distance trips, a couple of years of alot of commuting, a little off road abuse, & my poor maintenance habits. Good 1st car, good for a young family. Report Abuse