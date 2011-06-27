Used 1998 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews
Can't justify getting rid of it.
Have had my 98 for about 8 yrs. Averaged 34 mpg, and have seen 45 mpg on straight highway driving. Put on a cold air intake and now it sounds more throaty. Very reliable. Never been in the shop. Lots of room to work on engine. (it's smaller than some motorcycles engines). I always talk about the mileage. Why get a hybrid, is what I Wonder.
It gets you were you want to go
Its not the flashies, fastest, or funest, but it gets you were you want to go very cheeply. I'm getting 40mpg with the standard. And its pretty confortable to drive. Great first time car.
Super reliable
My mirage has over 136,000 on it anx it always starts instantly no matter what season. It has never given me any issues. It turns on a dime get unbeeleivable mpgs. And i used it to tow my friends full sized oldsmobile and it did it fine. This car can do anything you want it to. I highly recomend it to anyone.
good car
When I got this car in 1/99 with only 11,000 miles on it, I was told by several people (including a mechanic) that it was going to be horrible purchase. Now over 80,000 miles later, it has really proven everyone wrong. It is still going strong after several long distance trips, a couple of years of alot of commuting, a little off road abuse, & my poor maintenance habits. Good 1st car, good for a young family.
Lean, mean and green!
Our Mirage LS was exceptionally reliable. Like our previous Colt, not much more than routine maintenance, with tires and brakes lasting 60K. After 120K the car did loose some zip, maybe form diminished compression. And while fuel economy also declined, we could still obtain 35 mpg plus on the long trips.
