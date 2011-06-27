  1. Home
Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Reliablitiy an A+

AF, 01/21/2004
120,000 miles and not one Major problem. This car is a workhorse. These miles are across town, not highway miles either.

Great Little Car

MARC, 11/10/2007
The 1993 Mirage is my third Mitsubishi and my second Mirage. I only have good experiences with the Mirage. This one has 200,000 miles. I had to do repairs along the way, yet all the major components are still original. I would have no issue with getting another mirage when the time comes.

