2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Fuel Efficiency and great on the road expert-mech , 01/20/2020 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful All mini hatchback feels unsafe on the road, like the mini EVO. But this Mitsubishi Mirage G4 have a great safty feature just other mini vehicle. Great on fuel and room at the back to carry groceries and daily stuff. Great for travel to school, work or short trips. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car Anonymous , 05/09/2020 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is made fuel efficiency. it's not a muscle car. I know someone that has a g4 it's a great car we got hills it does very good going up them. I would recommend the g4 too anybody. I would never buy an a American car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Owned for 5 1/2 months Gwen Br , 12/18/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 5 of 9 people found this review helpful No pick and and go felt unsafe on 5 to 6 lane highways lightweight small and compact good on gas its good for local driving. Noisy engine as if it weren't going to go esp. up hills. Traded it in asap for a SUV Buick for the price this should be sold for 8 grand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse