2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Fuel Efficiency and great on the road
All mini hatchback feels unsafe on the road, like the mini EVO. But this Mitsubishi Mirage G4 have a great safty feature just other mini vehicle. Great on fuel and room at the back to carry groceries and daily stuff. Great for travel to school, work or short trips.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
This car is made fuel efficiency. it's not a muscle car. I know someone that has a g4 it's a great car we got hills it does very good going up them. I would recommend the g4 too anybody. I would never buy an a American car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Owned for 5 1/2 months
No pick and and go felt unsafe on 5 to 6 lane highways lightweight small and compact good on gas its good for local driving. Noisy engine as if it weren't going to go esp. up hills. Traded it in asap for a SUV Buick for the price this should be sold for 8 grand.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage G4
Related 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020