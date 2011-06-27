Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

The Best Truck Ever Really! The Wildchild , 01/06/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Rallying, rock climbing, drifting, racing, jumping, this this truck can do it all. Plus they're invincible. I'm not joking. I love mine to death and run it harder than any other vehicle out there and it holds up better than any car or truck. I love it! Report Abuse

pick-up was stolen last night . What $$$ mike turner , 04/13/2002 We have had the vechicle and loved it. It was in excellant condition with the oil and lube every 3000 miles or earlier. It was used as a tow vehicle every winter, pulled behind out motor home. We had no problems with it at all. had the radiator flushed 2 years ago. other than that no problems at all

1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Jason Carlson , 04/30/2007 This truck has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and by far the funnest to drive. Any one looking for a compact truck I would recommend a Mitsubishi Mighty Max.