Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

My Max

J.Senko, 05/28/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had this truck for a year and replaced the timing belt after I bought it. It has 300,000 mi. on it and is in excellent condition with cold a/c, nice stereo, nice chrome wheels, 5 speed manual trans. I love this truck.

Mighty Max

Jeff Kroening, 01/29/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very nice truck. Reliable, powerful, easy to drive. Would recomend to friend just as much as a Toyota or Nissan truck.

It won't die!

DeployedDude, 11/04/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

You can drive this truck hard and long, up mountains and across the country from West Virginia to California more than its far share of times. It's a good vehicle, just change the oil, belts and watch that odometer just keep on spinning.

Mighty Max Sport Pkg

flamailman, 08/17/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck from a Mitsubishi dealer's used car lot. It caught my eye with its clean look and the chrome wheels. the sport package adds a little nicer look with some stripes and the wheels. I use it as my main transportation (my wife drives our Galant). Mine has a camper shell on it and it surprisingly holds quite a bit of stuff. The engine with the 4 speed automatic is a little slugggish, but it still can get me around in traffic when I step on it. It does pretty well on gas (21 mpg city) while running the a/c constantly along with my heavy foot. Since I have owned it I have replaced the water pump and the timing belt, which I consider normal.

