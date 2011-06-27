  1. Home
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.9/301.4 mi.232.9/301.4 mi.309.4/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.13.7 gal.18.2 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.43.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.2 in.177.2 in.72.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2580 lbs.2760 lbs.2765 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.3 in.5.9 in.
Height58.3 in.58.3 in.59.6 in.
Maximum payload1600.0 lbs.2285.0 lbs.2766.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.116.1 in.
Width65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • San Marino Yellow
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
