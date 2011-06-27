Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/400.4 mi.232.9/301.4 mi.232.9/301.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.13.7 gal.13.7 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.177.2 in.177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight2755 lbs.2570 lbs.2680 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height59.6 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Maximum payload1570.0 lbs.1600.0 lbs.2285.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
