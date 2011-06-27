Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/400.4 mi.
|232.9/301.4 mi.
|232.9/301.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.2 gal.
|13.7 gal.
|13.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|116 hp @ 5000 rpm
|116 hp @ 5000 rpm
|116 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.4 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.2 in.
|177.2 in.
|177.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2755 lbs.
|2570 lbs.
|2680 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|59.6 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1570.0 lbs.
|1600.0 lbs.
|2285.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|Width
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
