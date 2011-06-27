Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Bang for the Buck mitsu12 , 02/10/2012 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I wish that Edmunds would have been fair on the review of the Lancer GT Sportback. Maybe they can explain why no Data is shown for performance times and braking distances. While I do agree that the CVT Trans feels different, why don't we let the performance numbers do the talking. If you want the vehicle to feel like a normal transmission just use the auto stick or the paddles and you will feel right at home. The car rides firm but smooth, the brakes are excellant, the back seat room destroys the competition, the cargo area with the rear seats down is class leading. Warranty is GREAT and the number one reason to buy a GT is of course its great looks!!! and you won't see one at every light Report Abuse

Underrated CC , 06/03/2017 ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very unique appearance. You will almost never see another one. Has been the most dependable car I've ever owned. I've done nothing but routine maintenance. Driven 107k miles in less than 4 years. Great handling, but needs more horsepower (148HP I think). Not a fan of the CVT transmission, but acceptable once you get used to it. If you want extremely dependable transportation with unique looks at a great price, this is a good candidate. Sucks that the resale value is weak though. I can't understand why. I'm more than satisfied with mine. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value