Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.0
3 reviews
Bang for the Buck

mitsu12, 02/10/2012
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

I wish that Edmunds would have been fair on the review of the Lancer GT Sportback. Maybe they can explain why no Data is shown for performance times and braking distances. While I do agree that the CVT Trans feels different, why don't we let the performance numbers do the talking. If you want the vehicle to feel like a normal transmission just use the auto stick or the paddles and you will feel right at home. The car rides firm but smooth, the brakes are excellant, the back seat room destroys the competition, the cargo area with the rear seats down is class leading. Warranty is GREAT and the number one reason to buy a GT is of course its great looks!!! and you won't see one at every light

Underrated

CC, 06/03/2017
ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very unique appearance. You will almost never see another one. Has been the most dependable car I've ever owned. I've done nothing but routine maintenance. Driven 107k miles in less than 4 years. Great handling, but needs more horsepower (148HP I think). Not a fan of the CVT transmission, but acceptable once you get used to it. If you want extremely dependable transportation with unique looks at a great price, this is a good candidate. Sucks that the resale value is weak though. I can't understand why. I'm more than satisfied with mine.

Old Faithful

Chuck, 12/14/2018
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Solid vehicle. One of the few remaining Japanese cars really built in Japan. Very well built except for the plasticky interior. Bought new and after owning it for almost seven years, this car has given zero problems. Just the usual fluid changes, oil, coolant, tranny, etc. One battery and brakes (Really impressed with the drivetrain quality) I won't disagree with expert and consumer reviews on the interior design and materials... This seems to be the area where Mitsubishi applied all the "Cost Cutting" measures. Lots of cheap feeling plastics mainly on the dash. They could have improved this a lot with just slightly better design in my opinion. Other area that is a letdown is the paint, it chips and scratches super easy and I mean super easy. It's a good idea to keep it waxed and polished like I have. All in all the car has outstanding quality and I never feel that is going to leave me stranded anywhere. In general Mitsubishis depreciate a lot which could be a good thing if you are looking for reliable and cheap transportation. I won't even be bothering trading in this car, luckily my teenage son wants it so he shall have it and I am sure it will provide another seven years of trouble free motoring.

