Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Lancer Evolution
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed automated manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed automated manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/22 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/333.5 mi.246.5/319.0 mi.246.5/333.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm305 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6500 rpm291 hp @ 6500 rpm303 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Engine Appearance Packageyesyesno
Premium Packageyesnono
LED Illumination Packageyesyesyes
GSR Interior Packageyesnono
Sight & Sound Packageyesnono
Mud and Snow Packageyesyesyes
Exterior Packageyesnoyes
MR Interior Packagenoyesno
Touring Packagenoyesno
Navigation System Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
140 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
710 watts stereo outputnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Accessory Ralliart Wheel Locks and Fluted Lug Nutsyesyesno
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyesyesno
Accessory Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.177.0 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.3571 lbs.3527 lbs.
Gross weight4542 lbs.4542 lbs.4542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.100.1 cu.ft.100.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1015 lbs.971 lbs.1015 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Exterior Colors
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl
  • Wicked White Metallic
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl
  • Wicked White Metallic
  • Diamond White w/ Black Roof
  • Rally Red w/ Black Roof
  • Mercury Gray w/ Black Roof
  • Octane Blue w/ Black Roof
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
245/40R18 93Y tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,495
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
