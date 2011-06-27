Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car, great value
I purchased mine with about 42k miles on it and a year later have it approaching 61k. It's a great car that is both practical for commuting AND fun to drive! As far as value within class, it blows away anything Honda can offer. Don't be fooled by it only being a 4 cylinder 4 speed automatic and think it has a weak engine. It gets a surprising amount of power for it's engine size, but since it's not a 3L V6, it gets very respectable gas mileage. Plus the tank is huge, I can get around 420+ miles per tank. The trunk is also HUGE, as I do a lot of tailgating and it can fit multiple fold-up tables, grills, wood, coolers, with room to spare. Overall, it's a very great value.
Oh yeah
I purchased this vehicle 2 days ago. I love it. It's a smooth drive and good on gas. It looks great too! I had my 3 nieces in the back seat; they weren't cramped (ages 18,14 and 9.
An Awesome Car!
The 2008 Mitsubishi Gallant Ralliart is so much more car than I ever expected. Looked at Nissan Altima, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, VW Passat and Mazda 6 and this car blows them all away. The navigation system is awesome and the stereo is one of the best I have ever heard! Not to mention this car is FAST!
Consumer Ratings have more value
I love my Galant. It's stylish, nice looking interior. Great on gas. Had it for over 2 years now and still love driving it! I usually get sick of cars quickly, not this one, not yet anyway.
never fails
I have had my Galant for over two years and 40,000 miles. I've taken it on long trips and I obviously drive it every day. it is easy to drive. I have not had one issue mechanically. don't get the seats wet. the cloth they used will show a ring just from water. I have had to steam clean the seats to get the marks out. this car looks good and I will always recommend it to friends. as in most cases. treat your car well and it will treat you well.
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner