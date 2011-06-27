Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very reliable j10jordan , 03/26/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased at 37,000 and still running at 114,000 with no signs of slowing down. Not a very FUN car to drive with the 4 cyl. but its been very reliable and smooth on the highway. Gas mileage has been good too. Will be sad to see her go Report Abuse

Reliable Car Nish , 11/04/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had the Galant for four years now and it has served as a reliable car. The only complaint I have is that the fuel economy has gone from about 27 mph to 21 mpg over these years.

Not too bad, but wouldn't recommend maddee2030 , 09/17/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new off the lot. I didn't have any problems for a very long time; just normal maint. ~110K my transmission died w/ no previous indications there was a problem. Replaced a cracked radiator @ ~90K. Never replaced windshield or headlights. 4 things I've always complained about. 1.The LCD display on the CD player is nearly impossible to read. 2.The fact that the CD player tells you when it's too hot is an extremely bad design flaw. 3. The top coat on door handles & side mirrors is gone. 4. Upholstery all the way up to the window? Terrible place to have fabric after 9 years of resting your arm there. Vinyl on my next car, please...

Very safe and efficient car uday , 04/22/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car, it is very fuel efficient and extremely low maintanence. Recommend it to new buyers looking for a cheap deal.