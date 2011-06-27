  1. Home
Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

DEMI VAN

demi-van, 03/22/2004
Bought this baby right of the lot brand new, 130,000 miles and still ticking. Burns a little more oil than it used to but what do you expect after so many miles. Under any conditions the AWD system is awesome. The 136hp engine has lots of power and has good gas milage. Its too bad they stopped making this one.

93 Mitsu Expo A.K.A. "The Egg"

Zachneed, 03/30/2002
This has been an extremely reliable vehicle. It currently has 131,000 miles on it. No squeaks, rattles, smoke, or hesitation. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a reliable, fuel efficient, fun to drive vehicle.

Nice little car

BobMitsubishiLover, 03/27/2002
This car is very nice. I love it!

