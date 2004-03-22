Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Expo Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Expo searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Expo

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Expo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (67%)
DEMI VAN
demi-van,03/22/2004
Bought this baby right of the lot brand new, 130,000 miles and still ticking. Burns a little more oil than it used to but what do you expect after so many miles. Under any conditions the AWD system is awesome. The 136hp engine has lots of power and has good gas milage. Its too bad they stopped making this one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Expo
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to