Used 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV Consumer Reviews

Love this SUV! Mr. Mike , 09/22/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased this SUV several weeks ago. So far we really love it. It's quiet, fast, handles like a luxury car (that's a good thing), and has a great transmission. The sound system is very good and I love the display in the dash. I can't believe Mitsubishi is not selling these things as fast as they can build them. The dealership was willing to give us 1% over invoice and 0" APR on the loan. It's incredible that such a great vehicle is discounted so much. My wife and I laughed all the way home. And we love that warranty! Plus it got a great rating in Consumer Reports. That's always a MUST!! Report Abuse

Great Ride and Handling for an SUV RICK , 11/24/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love the way it handles on curving roads. It is a very soft ride, but no swaying. It handles great and has tons of room for my wife's antique shopping. The transmission is great, being able to shift yourself is nice, especially when going down mountain roads you can put it in 2nd gear and not ride the brake. It does not have a top heavy feel. Overall Mitsubishi did it right. Report Abuse

Awesome Vehicle...Great Buy James , 01/06/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor runs great. It stands out more than any other vehicle in it's class. It's an instant eye catcher. Report Abuse

After 3 years, still love it! gege , 09/27/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This vehicle is Mitsubishi's best kept secret. It handles with ease in all types of weather & road conditions. We are quite comfortable traveling long distances, no back aches... no more leg pains! We are tall people and having the leg & head room plus comfy seating is simply awesome! I get exceptional gas mileage in town, averaging 19-24 and on the highway our best was 29 mpg! Can't beat that for this sized vehicle. The engine runs smooth, automatic shifts easily and steps right into passing gear when you need it! Report Abuse