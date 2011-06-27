Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Nice to look at
Just needed a car to get me to college. All I needed was a car that had a nice price target and looked nice.
I love my eclipse.
I am a young male who is freshly 21, and was in the market for a coupe to replace my troublesome 2002 Nissan Altima. I've always wanted an eclipse. So I found a 2011 Eclipse GS Sport on autotrader, and to my surprise, it was fully loaded (leather, heated seats, backup camera, bluetooth, sirius satellite, aux, 6 disc, moonroof, xenon headlights, fog lights, etc) WITH ONLYYYY 30,000 Miles!!! It was sooo affordable, & Im so happy I got this. I am 5"10, and I pretty much have to search for a comfortable position, but when I do, it is well worth it. The 4 cylinder is really fast or for performance at all, hence 4 cylinders. but the ride is smooth, quiet, controlled, and feels glued to the road.
Cheap thrills
I was looking for a good looking sport coupe. Looked at them all but for the price and fuel ecom. this was the best for the the price--no question. Have had many from Corvettes to Cobalt SS's but for a 12 month car I think this was a good choice with front wheel drive. Just remember it's more show than go, but it does handle real well.
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse gs 5speed
I bought this 2011 Eclipse when they came out in August 2010. I own a 2003 and 2005 eclipse also. I think they're great cars. Very reliable. The 2011 I bought handles great and shifts smooth. It's fun yet practical. I do have a problem with Mitsubishi and how they're packages are set up. You can't have any options with the manual. It must be an automatic to have anything in it. And you can't have a manual v6? It doesn't make sense to me and I think they're going to lose alot of business doing this. Other than that. I highly recommend this eclipse. It's a great car. Mitsubishi has great deals and awesome warranties. Lets just hope we can have luxury and a manual in the next generation eclipse
Best sports car
I love my new 2011 Eclipse.Its got everything I wanted,and a great price too.I was looking at more expensive cars, but this is the best for me.Its fun,looks great,lots of options that come with the car,that are extra on other cars.I love Bluetooth,MP3,6 cd changer with subwoofer,sunroof,etc.Its a great car for a girl like me that wants a sports car,without spending an arm and a leg.I wouldnt hesitate to recommend this car.Have fun!!!!!!
