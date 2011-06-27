Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews

Wow. Mr. Mitsubishi , 04/03/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my GSX brand spankin new off the lot in 1999, and wow- what a car. This baby packs a wallup- if you know what I mean. The AWD system allows you to hook up all those ponies when you step on it, and makes it much safer in the winter as well. I got more speeding tickets in this thing than any other car, ever. However, they never caught me top-speed testing her, and that's a good thing. 133 is way fast enough for me. Oh, and it's a very comfortable car at speed, or just crusing around in as well. Report Abuse

Eclipse Turbo - Great Car ga2co2gamw , 07/07/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fabulous Car. Has not caused a single problem. Only reason I plan to sell is that this car is not suited to a family of four. Even my wife, who does not like to drive with manual trasmission, loves to drive the Eclipse.

1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX bryan1x , 09/05/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used and I've had it for around 10 years now and counting. I've honestly have had no problems with my car, it's always been reliable since the day I bought it. For the past 4-5 years I've modified the car and race in the SCCA with it. It puts out 300hp on a dyno. This car beats SVT Mustangs and Corvettes around the circuit, and even beat a Dodge Challenger 6.1 HEMI in a drag race. It has the 4G63 engine, which is the same engine as the Mitsubishi EVO. With that in mind and the all wheel drive and turbo, these cars are unique and getting hard to find. I will never sell my car.

Incredible modification platform hyp3r_mc , 04/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought a 1999 Eclipse GSX in the summer of 2001, white w/ black leather interior. The 1999 version of the eclipse quite unique in that it offers standard limited slip differential, anti-lock brakes, and, for the first time, has a black leather interior option. Now for the good stuff - this car is easily modified to 400+ HP and has possibly the strongest 2.0 liter 4 cylinder ever built. Total investment into my car is just under 20K (including the price of the car!), and I am running 4 second 0-60 times. Ferrari performance for pennies. What a value!