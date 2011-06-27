Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews
Wow.
I bought my GSX brand spankin new off the lot in 1999, and wow- what a car. This baby packs a wallup- if you know what I mean. The AWD system allows you to hook up all those ponies when you step on it, and makes it much safer in the winter as well. I got more speeding tickets in this thing than any other car, ever. However, they never caught me top-speed testing her, and that's a good thing. 133 is way fast enough for me. Oh, and it's a very comfortable car at speed, or just crusing around in as well.
Eclipse Turbo - Great Car
Fabulous Car. Has not caused a single problem. Only reason I plan to sell is that this car is not suited to a family of four. Even my wife, who does not like to drive with manual trasmission, loves to drive the Eclipse.
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
I bought this car used and I've had it for around 10 years now and counting. I've honestly have had no problems with my car, it's always been reliable since the day I bought it. For the past 4-5 years I've modified the car and race in the SCCA with it. It puts out 300hp on a dyno. This car beats SVT Mustangs and Corvettes around the circuit, and even beat a Dodge Challenger 6.1 HEMI in a drag race. It has the 4G63 engine, which is the same engine as the Mitsubishi EVO. With that in mind and the all wheel drive and turbo, these cars are unique and getting hard to find. I will never sell my car.
Incredible modification platform
I bought a 1999 Eclipse GSX in the summer of 2001, white w/ black leather interior. The 1999 version of the eclipse quite unique in that it offers standard limited slip differential, anti-lock brakes, and, for the first time, has a black leather interior option. Now for the good stuff - this car is easily modified to 400+ HP and has possibly the strongest 2.0 liter 4 cylinder ever built. Total investment into my car is just under 20K (including the price of the car!), and I am running 4 second 0-60 times. Ferrari performance for pennies. What a value!
AWD Rocks
I bought this car used back in October 2001. I traded in a 2000 Eclipse GT for this car. And by far, the GSX has thrilled me everytime I drive it. Great performance for a car. Everyone who've I've taken for a spin in it has fallen in love and is impressed as much as I am when driving it.
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner