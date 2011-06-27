Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews
Eclipse GSX
I bought this car from a lady I worked with. I bought it from her with 150,000 miles on it. I knew she was nice to it so I got it. I had a few minor issues with the car. The struts just went, the master cylinder just went and my truck opens sometimes. I don't mind because it is an old car. It is fast with the turbo at 9 PSI. I like the design of the exterior and the nice GSX rims. It has amazing handling and makes everyone look at it because of the nice design. Good car to mod if you plan on it. Has quick acceleration. Girls love it and I would for sure buy another one if they come out with another GSX version.
Its Worth It!
This car gets outstanding mpg ( miles per gallon) for its year and Mitsubishi put in the awd 5spd turbo engine which lets the car punish the pavement. Also, because its a awd car, its a bit easier to drive during winter time because it gets better traction when all the wheels move instead of a 2wd car. This car is reliable, fast, sharp looking, and fuel efficient. This car has all the consumer needs and wants!!!
Had mine for 6 years now.
I bought my GSX new back in 1998. I made some modifications over the years to the exhaust and intake. Strut tower braces front and rear help to cure the car's roll during high speed cornering. There are differences in the 4G63 engine from the 1G to the 2G, mainly the turbo and intake manifold. The GSX is the best model because of the AWD and 4G63 engine. The non turbo models have to deal with a Dodge Neon engine that is very troublesome. As with any car, follow the maintenance schedule religiously and you won't have a problem. I've used synthetic oil since it came home, and I've had no valve issues or oil squirter blockage that causes the 4G63 valve click.
The best car ever made!
I have had several cars in my days American and imports. And by far this is my favorite. I'm a Tech for VW so i know my cars very well. you can't beat an All Wheel Drive turbo car with a manual trans. it's so much fun, its so reliable and it's one of the nicest looking cars ever made. from the mean look of the front end to the wing (spoiler) in the back. it's so easy to squeeze out 350 hp or even more out of this car and cheap too. All in all i think this car is by far one of the best still out there 2008.
sweet car!!
bought it with 15K, now have 40k, no problems (with regular maintenance). turbo needs to be taken care of, but nothing major. ride is choppy: you feel every bump. ride is also noisy, but not really noticeable. radio is directly in front of shifter: cant use it while in first gear
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner