Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews

Eclipse GSX Spooln , 03/19/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car from a lady I worked with. I bought it from her with 150,000 miles on it. I knew she was nice to it so I got it. I had a few minor issues with the car. The struts just went, the master cylinder just went and my truck opens sometimes. I don't mind because it is an old car. It is fast with the turbo at 9 PSI. I like the design of the exterior and the nice GSX rims. It has amazing handling and makes everyone look at it because of the nice design. Good car to mod if you plan on it. Has quick acceleration. Girls love it and I would for sure buy another one if they come out with another GSX version.

Its Worth It! unknown , 06/13/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This car gets outstanding mpg ( miles per gallon) for its year and Mitsubishi put in the awd 5spd turbo engine which lets the car punish the pavement. Also, because its a awd car, its a bit easier to drive during winter time because it gets better traction when all the wheels move instead of a 2wd car. This car is reliable, fast, sharp looking, and fuel efficient. This car has all the consumer needs and wants!!!

Had mine for 6 years now. John Carvajal , 03/31/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my GSX new back in 1998. I made some modifications over the years to the exhaust and intake. Strut tower braces front and rear help to cure the car's roll during high speed cornering. There are differences in the 4G63 engine from the 1G to the 2G, mainly the turbo and intake manifold. The GSX is the best model because of the AWD and 4G63 engine. The non turbo models have to deal with a Dodge Neon engine that is very troublesome. As with any car, follow the maintenance schedule religiously and you won't have a problem. I've used synthetic oil since it came home, and I've had no valve issues or oil squirter blockage that causes the 4G63 valve click.

The best car ever made! Me , 09/27/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had several cars in my days American and imports. And by far this is my favorite. I'm a Tech for VW so i know my cars very well. you can't beat an All Wheel Drive turbo car with a manual trans. it's so much fun, its so reliable and it's one of the nicest looking cars ever made. from the mean look of the front end to the wing (spoiler) in the back. it's so easy to squeeze out 350 hp or even more out of this car and cheap too. All in all i think this car is by far one of the best still out there 2008.