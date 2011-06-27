Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews

Chriswester , 02/06/2003

As a huge Mustang 5.0 fan of the 80's, I was frustrated that all three of the GT's I owned left me on the side of the road at some point in time, so I bought a 1992 Eclipse GSX. This car was so much better in every respect, POWER, STYLING, HANDLING and Comfort, especially since I'm 6'4". My insurance agent also loved me because of all the safety features including the auto seatbelts, ABS and AWD. I drove this car until 120000 miles, than traded it in on the 1996 GSX. WOW. I couldn't imagine my car could be any better, but I was wrong. You can tell how great this car is by looking in the want ads...they are NEVER there.