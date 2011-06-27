  1. Home
Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews

Converted Mustanf fanatic

Chriswester, 02/06/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

As a huge Mustang 5.0 fan of the 80's, I was frustrated that all three of the GT's I owned left me on the side of the road at some point in time, so I bought a 1992 Eclipse GSX. This car was so much better in every respect, POWER, STYLING, HANDLING and Comfort, especially since I'm 6'4". My insurance agent also loved me because of all the safety features including the auto seatbelts, ABS and AWD. I drove this car until 120000 miles, than traded it in on the 1996 GSX. WOW. I couldn't imagine my car could be any better, but I was wrong. You can tell how great this car is by looking in the want ads...they are NEVER there.

Fun little sports car

taz2it, 02/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the GSX model for the turbo and AWD. The car is a blast to drive, a real looker. I did not want a large V8 sports car. If looking for a fun and fast small car this is the one. Has to be the best 4cyl turbo sprts car of its time.

