Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Consumer Reviews
turbo lover
i love these cars, they are really fast and are really easy to modify. Also they are very cheap to modify as well.
The Best
Great car
BEST EVER!!!
This is the first car that I have ever owned. I researched and looked around quite a bit and never fell in love with a car until I found a 1999 Eclipse Spyder GS-T. I LOVE IT! It is comfertable for me, I'm 5'2" and even my 6'1" boyfriend finds it to be okay. It has all the features I need without having too much and it is a simple, fun car to drive. I would recommend the 5 speed manual transmission, it has more pickup. It is a fast, fun, beautiful car and overall I think it is worth every penny.
Best Car I've Ever Had
I've been working around cars for most of my life, and have a import shop called 'Street Inspirations' where we purchase older sports cars and rebuild and improve them. I can easily say that the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is one of the best car purchases I've ever made, I'd recommend this car to all drivers ranging from first time drivers to sports tuners, male and female.
