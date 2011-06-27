Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Consumer Reviews

StarFX , 11/16/2003

This is the first car that I have ever owned. I researched and looked around quite a bit and never fell in love with a car until I found a 1999 Eclipse Spyder GS-T. I LOVE IT! It is comfertable for me, I'm 5'2" and even my 6'1" boyfriend finds it to be okay. It has all the features I need without having too much and it is a simple, fun car to drive. I would recommend the 5 speed manual transmission, it has more pickup. It is a fast, fun, beautiful car and overall I think it is worth every penny.