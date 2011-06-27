Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

I love my spyder. It is probably one of the most underrated cars. The engine is screaming to be upgraded and when you do hang on to your hat. I've left many 50k performance cars wondering what just beat them. Get one, learn about it and then mod it...

thom , 10/29/2002

0 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is the worst I have ever purchased in my life. From its mechanical failures to its plastic body feeling, it has totally failed me. I bought the car for my daughter and the car has not gone 2 mths without something going wrong. Just be careful when you purchase a vehicle like this. The oil pan leaks, which burnt the heads and now the transmission is slipping. Need I say more. I will. The interior is falling apart. The plastic inside is crap. thats it, i am out.