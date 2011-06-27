  1. Home
Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun to drive, great to drop the top

greaserz, 01/22/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fun little car. Bought a 5-speed blue Spyder. Handles great at all speeds, nice ride, peppy engine. Good gas mileage. I owned a BMW 325iC convertible before this, and this car is quieter than my BMW convertible was. Decent seats, and overall interior is pretty good.

Love my Spyder

Tim D'Angelo, 05/25/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my spyder. It is probably one of the most underrated cars. The engine is screaming to be upgraded and when you do hang on to your hat. I've left many 50k performance cars wondering what just beat them. Get one, learn about it and then mod it...

Drained my wallet

thom, 10/29/2002
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is the worst I have ever purchased in my life. From its mechanical failures to its plastic body feeling, it has totally failed me. I bought the car for my daughter and the car has not gone 2 mths without something going wrong. Just be careful when you purchase a vehicle like this. The oil pan leaks, which burnt the heads and now the transmission is slipping. Need I say more. I will. The interior is falling apart. The plastic inside is crap. thats it, i am out.

