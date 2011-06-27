Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV Consumer Reviews
Mitsubishi is back!
I just bought this SUV in the beginning of July so I had it for about 2 months now. The first thing your gonna notice is how sexy this thing looks depending on the color you get. I have the metallic gray and is shines just like the diamond red. The vehicle has nice black accents and black 18” alloy wheels. It also has tinted privacy glass on the back passenger windows. The performance is really good and the engine is pretty powerful together with the CVT transmission. The interior looks very nice and the seats are comfortable enough for longer trips. The back passenger seats recline and can be adjusted just right for child seats. They also fold down to the point you can put boxes and other wide items through the back and sides. All doors open wide and you get a lot of standard safety features that other expensive SUVs don’t. Apple car play and Android Auto is nice including a trackpad for navigating the 7” display up front. My only complaints is the way the vehicle turns sharp corners which has a little more lean then what I’m used to. Maybe it’s just me coming from a Lancer, but I would take it easy on the turns. The back window is split which gets in the way when you look through the rear view mirror, but you do get a backup camera so thank Mitsubishi for that! I would have liked some buttons for navigating the touchscreen but I guess that’s where these companies are going. I got used to it but I don’t know how old school people will react to it. There are 2 more trims levels above the LE but I feel for the price that I paid, I should have gotten heated seats and a sunroof. Other than that it’s very sporty, roomy, and good on gas so I feel like a made a good decision overall. I will do another updated review in the coming months if anything changes. If you want to see a video check out my YouTube channel at Gillis da kid.
first time mitsubishi
Just took delivery of our Mitsu Eclipse Cross last evening & literally drove the balls off this car today . Overall looks are great ...ride comfort more than adequate . No issue with interior room or layout... just some of the touch sensitive display & pad bit of a learning curve as i am " old school ". Performance seemed more than adequate , seeing we took this unit on a jaunt up & over the mountains where we live { south west p.a. } over to Maryland 's Deep Creek area & back . No issues pulling the mountainous terrain , just keep it in the torque curve. Turbo gives ya more umph when one needs it ! IDK, read reviews where the handling on this unit is sub par...i had no issues pushing this car through turns on the back roads under power while counter steering slightly . Braking felt really good , evem under hard application coming down grades . The CVT Trans is a bit of a learning curve .. seems like it's " hunting " at times . Little noisy at hi way speeds ....can hear engine noise .....nothing i can't live with . and the pricing we got from the dealer , couldn't pass this unit up . Take into account that i am a retired ASE Certified tech with 30+ years under my belt...so this is an old car guy reviewing this unit .
Too short
There is not enough leg room, front seats go as far back as possible but I need more leg room. I still drive my 2010 Galant which gives me plenty of leg space plus space in the rear if I choose to sit while being chauffeured by my grand children but I still need higher car without going to Outlander Sport. Maybe next year you will give more leg room, other options are great including extra UB plugs in rear per my 10 years old granddaughter.
A great little SUV Ignore the so called Experts
I was leary of test driving the Eclipse Cross after reading all the so called expert reviews that trashed this car. Most of them seem to not be able to get over the fact that its called Eclipse Cross, some reviewers even said they would probably like it better if it was called something else. Really? My other car is a 2015 CTSV that was my dream car when I bought it. I kept my 2011 Outlander I had at the time as a run around car and from the second I decided to sell that car, then did so several months back I missed having an SUV. Love, love, love my Cadillac but the best car for a daily driver it is not as is so fun to drive that the gas mileage sucks. So decided I was going to buy another Outlander so off to the dealer I went. I always liked the look of the Eclipse Cross (except the straight on back end view, buts its grown on me) but it wasn't even on my radar because of the negative "expert reviews". When I got to the dealer they had about 15 leftover EC sitting there all shined up with a big discounts sitting on the windshield. I decided to test drive both the Outlander and the Cross and I was really suprised with the EC....ended up buying a Black SEL and got 8600 off the sticker. It is smooth, quiet, fairly roomy and gets great gas mileage. I took in on a 2500 mile trip a few weeks after I bought it and got 28-29 MPG running 75-80 with the AC running. The safety tech works perfectly, better than my Cadillacs, love the bronze stitching on the leather. It's not a powerhouse, and yes it could use another 20-30HP...but its not as slow as the "Experts" and is peppy enough get out of its own way. (my CTSV has 556hp so I know what power is) In fact on my trip i took there is a stretch of road outside Wytheville VA that is a steep incline for about 6-7 miles going into the mountains and this car handles it like a pro no issues holding 75 MPH and just flow by the other cars. It handles well, the steering does not have alot of feel but has enough weight and it really sticks to the road with the AWD. OK the CVT is...well a CVT...my outlander had one and it was fine. At least this one has some fake shifts built so it mimics a normal auto a bit better. I would love for Mitsubishi do to a Ralliart version, add some more horsepower and put in their dual clutch. But as it stands for the price I paid it is a really good smaIl SUV that if like the Outlander will be bullet proof in its reliability and that I would recommend and buy again in a heart beat.
Not very happy.
I bought this car in September. I thought it was really cute and the diamond red gorgeous, but what I really liked about it the way the rear looked, turned out to be annoying. That bar that goes across the back is annoying when you look through your rear view mirror. What I really don’t like about it is the acceleration. I do a lot of highway driving and 0-65 takes forever. It is like molasses running uphill on a cold winter morning. Also, it cannot hold its speed. Maybe because I live in the mountains, but if you let up on the gas pedal just a little and your speed drops. Drives me crazy. I don’t like Apple play. I prefer the old navigation map, plus you have to use data and you are constantly losing the internet. Again that may be the mountains , but I never had to deal with that with the old navigation. Let’s just say I am already looking for a new car which is why I am on this site.
