Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Wagon Consumer Reviews
Lovely on the outside, but not built well
I really miss my Monte, it was beautiful and I could sleep in it! But it kept messing up consistently. In the 2 years it was running I spent over $5,000. It was smoking out the back, oil was leaking (even after i had it 'fixed'), it ATE gas (filled it about 3 times a week), AC gave out (brand new compressor), the radio needed to have some code put in by a dealership to be turned on. I entered the wrong one twice and had to pay 300 to get some idiotic numbers. Finally while driving down I-95 at Okachobee it started to sputter and never accelerated again. Almost killed me and my friend. Basically it was lovely on the outside, but not built well and cost way too much money to fix anything.
They Don't Come Much Better Than Mitsu
For a used vehicle, the Mitsu Diamante Wagon is a wonderful touring car that just makes you want to take road trips. It's solid, comfortable, good gas mileage (28-30 mpg on the highway and that's driving at 75 mph) and roomy. Great stereo system, too. With the Goodrich Traction Control Tires, you won't find a better car to take on your next vacation.
Ten years and going strong
I love my 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante. It has the get up and go I require of my vehicles and when used with premium fuel I sometimes I forget that I need to fill it up. I bought it in California and it was perfect for highway driving. Now I'm up in Alaska and it handles great on the snow. It has 126,000 miles on it and it still performs great. I love my Car!!!!
