Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car all these years
I bought this car at a dealer auction in 1999 with only 25,000 miles on it. I believe it came off a lease. I now have 145,000 and the only problem I ever had was the transmission going out at 96,000. I figure the car has paid for itself 3 times over even with the transmission replacement. Because it rides so nice and gets decent gas mileage, I intend on driving it until it gives up the ghost. The paint still looks new and yes it has nitpick items like a crappy cup holder but hey, I can live with those.
'95 Diamante ES
It has a strong reliable engine. It is the perfect car to just drive around with no real destination. It's the most affordable top of the line luxury sedan. It was used as a rental car due to it's reliability and comfort.
Loved it but now dissapointed
I bought the car with 70,000 miles and had heard it would last into the 200,000's. But I'm at 126,000 and I have had smoke out the back for awhile now. I have to either put in a new engine ($3000+) or get a new car. I did love it while it was good. It was definitely a gem of its time!
I give my Diamante a 9.5!!!
I don't know what kind of lemons these other bloggers bought, but I bought my '95 Diamante LS with 42,700 miles on it in 2003. It is stock and is white with a moonroof, leather interior, stock Infinity sound system, the stock tape deck has an audio in port that will work with iPods and has a 6 disc changer in the trunk - stock. An old man must've owned it because it was in pristine condition inside, outside, and mechanically speaking. It currently has 115,000 miles on it and runs like the day it came off the assembly line. No problems. Had to replace the alternator once ($80). POWERFUL, RELIABLE car. AND it looks awesome even still today in 2009 and turns ALL the girls' heads. Can't go wrong
My first car was my mitsubishi!
I've had this car for almost 2 years now and it was my first car I got when I got my learners. This is a perfect starter car for any new driver, super easy to learn on. I got the car with about 123,000 miles on it and right now it has about 135,000. It the past 2 years the only serious problem I've had was I had to replace the water pump which turned out to be really expensive. The ac just recently stopped working and I'm not really sure why. I've read the other reviews and I'm hoping I'm not having the same problems as some. When I get to a certain speed the car shakes and I have to let off the gas. Overall this was a great car but its almost time for a change.
