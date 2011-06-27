  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Diamante
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/23 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.300.8/432.4 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.18.8 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG181918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm175 hp @ 5500 rpm175 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.39.7 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.38.4 in.36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.36.0 in.34.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.192.4 in.190.2 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.3610 lbs.3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.no13.6 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.57.9 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno72 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panama Green Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Providence Gray Pearl Metallic
