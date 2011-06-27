Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

Great Machine Knightstar , 03/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mits came up with a solid winner with this car. Even though it is a little heavy with AWD and all wheel steering, acceleration is fierce at 5.3 sec/>60 mph. The VR-4 is well built and very dependable. I bought mine new and has 71,000 miles now. Although the car is expensive, you get more than you paid for. Even in wet weather, the car never fish tails or slips its tracking around corners, thanks to AW steering. Yes, the rear wheels turn up to 15 degrees in proportion to the front wheels steering. The 320 HP rating can be increased relatively cheaply w/intake and exhaust mods to 400 HP! Report Abuse

VR-4, A greats sports car for all season Wiff Peterson , 06/04/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd VR-4, having previously owned a 93 Dodge Stealth RT only to trade it in on this VR-4 when it reached 110,000 miles. I'm up to 92,000 on this machine and it's been every bit as great as my Stealth. New 18 inch wheels with high performance tires on this model not so great in snow (live on steep hill in New England) so have backup 17 inch wheels with snows for winter, making perfect year round sports car. Great performance & reliability (one of the few reliable sports cars). Totally predictable handling under all circumstances (have had on track at Watkins Glen). Absolutely no problems over two cars and now 200,000 miles plus combined.

Lightning on four wheels Mike , 07/24/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my '97 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4, in black on black, brand new with seven miles on it, when I drove it off the lot. This car, even with AWD and all wheel steering, topping the scale at 4,000 lbs, still whoops some serious booty. I disconnected the oxygen sensor and added a free breather filter. Now it routinely outruns Cobras, Vettes and 911s. I don't know how much HP this trick added, but it must be significant. The rest of the car is entirely stock, except for air horns, which I added.

Media Undgerdog vark , 06/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful With the exception of it's introductory of the 1991 model, the 3000GT VR4 has been the media's red haired step child to it's very end in 1999. Unfair to say the least. There has never been a sports car that allows the most street performance for the non-professional driver. Bottom line, many high performance cars put up incredible numbers at the track and magazine articles, but none allow the common driver to actually make use of it on the street (not necessarily breaking the law, either.)