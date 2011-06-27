Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Constant engine light
My car has only about 30,000 miles and the engine light came on and they couldn’t diagnose the problem. I had an Acura for 235,000 and the light never came on. 2nd problem, there were a few times when the engine started after the stop, the entire infotainment system went blank and the car shut off. I’m so glad there were no cars behind me. The car dealer were the worst I’ve ever dealt with at the Mini Ontario California. I will never buy a Mini again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Little Beast
Gas mileage goes out the door in Sport mode. This car wants to be driven.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Second Mini
This is my second MIni Cooper and the third generation rocks. The car is very quick with the new twin turbo and it has a little growl when you punch it. I am a little disappointed with the MPG. I only travel city never highway and I am only getting 23 MPG. You would think with a 3 cylinder the gas mileage would be better. Over all I am very happy with the car. With only 850 miles on it I hope to have many more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mini tidbits
Seats are difficult sitting for long periods of time if you have any lower back issues. Electronics not intuitive for older generation! Love everything else
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Hardtop 2 Door
Related Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner